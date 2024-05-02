Billy Idol Says He's 'California Sober,' Reveals He Has a 'Glass of Wine Every Now and Again' (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Idol opens up about his relationship with substances nowadays

Lorne Thomson/Redferns Billy Idol of Generation Sex performs at Dog Day Afternoon Festival 2023 at Crystal Palace Park on July 1, 2023 in London.

Billy Idol's relationship to substances has changed over the years.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the "White Wedding" singer, 68, opened up about being "California sober" at this stage in his life.

Idol recalled that his choice "not be a drug addict anymore" came after a 1990 motorcycle accident he was involved in where he almost lost his leg.

Angelo Deligio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Billy Idol in Italy in 1990

"I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore and stuff like that," he said of the incident. "It took a long time, but gradually I did achieve some sort of discipline where I'm not really the same kind of guy I was in the '80s. I'm not the same drug addicted person."

The "Eyes Without a Face" musician continued: "I mean, AA would say, 'You're always a drug addict.' And that may be true, but I don't do anything that much anymore. I got over it somehow. I was

really lucky that I could get over it because a lot of people can't."

Idol said that he can imbibe once in a while without it affecting him.



"I can have a glass of wine every now and again," he said. "I don't have to do nothing. But at the same time, I'm not the drug addict that I was in the peak '70s, '80s."

Idol credits his discipline to the people in his life.

"A lot of my friends from the old days are sober. [My guitarist] Steve Stevens is sober and [guitarist/singer] Billy Morrison in my band is sober. There are people around me who are sober. That helps a lot," he said.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Billy Idol in Hollywood in October 2019

Idol added: "I'm, I suppose, 'California sober.' I just tell myself I can do what I want, but then I don't do it. If I tell myself I can't do anything, I want to do it. So I tell myself, 'You can do anything you like.' But I don't actually do it."

Ultimately, he's aware that not everyone can be "California sober," so he believes he's "really lucky."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



