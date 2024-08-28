Billy Lockett to compete in TV's The Voice

Billy Lockett will appear in the first episode of the new series of The Voice at the end of the month [ Laura Palmer/BBC]

A singer-songwriter from Northampton has announced he will feature in the new series of a television talent show for singers.

Posting on social media, Billy Lockett wrote: "I’m going on The Voice… as a contestant."

The Northampton musician, whose debut album was released last year, said appearing on the show "could be a great way" to reach a wider audience.

The Voice is a competition in which contestants are chosen purely on the strength of their singing, with established artists serving as coaches.

Billy Lockett said he had been keeping the news a secret and "can't wait" for fans to see the show [Robert Constantin/BBC]

Lockett posted that, despite having pursued a "traditional" music career of releasing albums and touring, he had decided to take the "risk" of joining the show.

However, he said he would only participate if he could perform one of his own songs and play the piano live.

Lockett added that The Voice had "accepted" these terms.

Reflecting on the experience of recording the show, Lockett described it as "surreal."

The new series of The Voice, featuring Billy Lockett, premieres on 31 August.

The Judges on the show have included Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, and LeAnn Rimes.

Lockett's debut album, Abington Grove, was named after the street near Northampton town centre where he grew up and reached number 15 in the UK albums chart.

