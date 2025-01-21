Billy Ray Cyrus gives ‘epic disaster’ of a performance at Trump’s Liberty Ball: ‘Is anyone awake’

Billy Ray Cyrus gave an ‘epic disaster’ of a performance during Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball, following the presidential inauguration.

The 63-year-old singer took the stage at the event in Washington, DC on Monday night (January 20). He performed his hit tune, “Achy Breaky Heart” and his and Lil Nas X’s song, “Old Town Road.”

However, his show didn’t go without a few issues.

At one point during his performance, after singing “Old Town Road,” he couldn’t hear his guitar playing. “Is my guitar still on?” he asked the stage crew. “I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.”

Cyrus continued to hold the instrument up, before asking the workers backstage: “Is anyone awake?”

“I don’t hear it? Do ya’ll hear it?” he continued to ask. “Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We’re going to sing a bit more.”

Billy Ray Cyrus performing at the Liberty Inagural Ball (AP)

He then quipped about why his guitar may have been turned off, adding: “Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell of the stage? I don’t give a damn.”

However, a crew member finally came onto the stage and fixed the singer’s guitar, before he continued his performance.

“When you have technical difficulties you got to just keep going,” he added. “Or as President Trump would say, you got to fight!”

Fans on social media also didn’t hesitate to criticize Cyrus’ gruff-sounding voice.

“Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster,” one person wrote on X.

“That Billy Ray Cyrus ‘performance’ at liberty ball was absolutely pathetic. Worst s*** I’ve seen in a while,” another added.

“It seems that Billy Ray Cyrus had a LOT more than just TECHNICAL ISSUES going on at the Liberty Ball just now!” a third wrote.

Others went on to question if he was actually singing live at one point, as his and Lil Nas X’s music video for “Old Country Road” was playing on the stage.

“Billy Ray Cyrus, clearly lip-syncing, looks like he crawled out from under a bridge before this weak performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball,” one wrote. “So embarrassing.”

“Why does Billy Ray Cyrus look so out of it ?? It doesn’t even look like him. You can totally tell he’s lip syncing. This is horrible.”

