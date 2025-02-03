Billy Ray Cyrus Makes First Public Appearance Since Inauguration Performance and Open Letter from His Son

The country music star was a celebrity special guest at the Nashville Humane Association’s Unleashed Dinner with Your Dog on Saturday, Feb. 1

Billy Ray Cyrus stepped out in Nashville over the weekend, making his first public appearance since his performance at last month's presidential inauguration.

Billy Ray attended the Nashville Humane Association’s Unleashed Dinner with Your Dog as a special celebrity guest on Saturday, Feb. 1. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 63, has been a longtime supporter of the animal rescue and adopted both of his dogs — Rain and Tommy Jack — from the association, according to his Instagram.

Billy Ray posted several photos from the event the same day, noting that the association “asked me to attend its Unleashed gala tonight and of course I had to support.”

Derrek Kupish Emmylou Harris and Billy Ray Cyrus at the Nashville Humane Association’s Unleashed Dinner with Your Dog on Feb. 1, 2025

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have Rain and Tommy Jack! What a wonderful evening with such an incredible organization, and to top it all off, Emmylou Harris! ❤️🐾," he added, sharing a photo of himself with the country music legend.

Official photos from the event also show Cyrus walking a runway while holding a puppy.



Derrek Kupish Billy Ray Cyrus at the Nashville Humane Association’s Unleashed Dinner with Your Dog on Feb. 1, 2025

The singer’s participation at the charity event marks his first public appearance since his performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Cyrus’ set was plagued by technical difficulties, and he later shared a statement with PEOPLE about his performance.

"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," he said in the statement.

Joe Raedle/Getty Billy Ray Cyrus performs at President Donald Trump's Liberty Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2025

He added: "I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"

Several days after the event, Billy Ray’s son Trace, 35, addressed an open letter to his father, voicing concern for his father.

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it,” Trace wrote in his letter, which he shared on Instagram on Jan. 22 alongside a childhood photo of himself with his dad.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help," Trace concluded, revealing that he’s a year and a half sober.

Days later, Billy Ray seemingly addressed the letter from his son, sharing a clip from his 2009 music video for "Somebody Said a Prayer" — which features Trace — on YouTube.

"Sunday callin," the country star wrote in the video’s caption.

"Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen 🙏🏼," Billy Ray added.



Read the original article on People