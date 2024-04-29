Billy Vunipola: Saracens investigating reports England rugby star tasered and arrested in Spain

Saracens is investigating reports England rugby star Billy Vunipola has been arrested following an alleged violent incident at a bar in Majorca.

The 31-year-old was tasered twice by police after arriving at Epic in Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local media reports.

Vunipola's domestic club Saracens said it was aware of an incident involving the player.

"We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then," the club statement on X added.

The bar was evacuated during the alleged incident, according to a report by Ultima Hora.

Vunipola was taken to hospital for treatment and was brought before a Palma court on Monday, the newspaper reported.

The player has since been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation, the Press Association reported - citing local media reports.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France - although nothing has been confirmed.

He made his Test debut for England against Argentina in 2013 and has won 75 caps. He is not currently part of the England squad.

Vunipola made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

The club - currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in the last 10 seasons - are not scheduled to play again until 11 May.

There are just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.