Biltmore Estate, America’s Largest Home, Suffered Flooding and Damage to Many Areas But Main House Is Safe

The estate confirmed that Biltmore House “received minimal or no damage" from Hurricane Helene in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 3

George Rose/Getty: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Biltmore House (left) and the damage at the entrance to Biltmore Estate after Hurricane Helene (right)

Biltmore Estate is sharing an update in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Completed in 1895, the historic landmark known as “America’s Largest Home” is famous for its 250 rooms, breathtaking gardens and connection to the Vanderbilt family. It’s located in Asheville, N.C. — one of the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene at the end of September.

Though the grounds are temporarily closed as employees and volunteers assess the damage caused by the catastrophic storm, the estate updated its followers in a Thursday, Oct. 3, Instagram post. In the message, it shares that it is devastated by the destruction at the entrance of the estate, though Biltmore House itself received little damage.

“While our focus remains on our employees and communities affected, we have received countless questions regarding the condition of Biltmore,” the statement reads.

Related: Aftermath of Hurricane Helene Causes North Carolina Residents to Use Mule Trains to Deliver Supplies

“Like all of this region, the damage varies by location across our 8,000-acre property. In forested areas, which is a large portion of the estate, wind damage is extensive to grounds and some structures. Crews have been working tirelessly to clear roads so we can begin repairs,” it continues.

They note that the complete assessment of the damage “will take some time” as they continue to survey the area.

George Rose/Getty Biltmore House

“The entrance to Biltmore, located in Biltmore Village, and other low-lying areas of the property, such as our farm, experienced significant flooding and damage to buildings. We are assessing structures and roadways in these areas. Biltmore House, Conservatory, winery, gardens, and our hotels received minimal or no damage from the storm.”

Related: Hurricane Helene’s Death Toll Keeps Climbing. Here Are 6 of the Most Important Things to Know Right Now

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty The entrance to Biltmore Estate after Hurricane Helene

The farm on the grounds was also impacted as the estate says it “sadly lost a few of our animals during the storm.”

It also notes, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of concern for our region as communities face the aftermath of this storm. We appreciate your support for the many needs across the region and have shared resources on our website for how you can help.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Helene first hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 26, before creating a path of destruction through five more states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia.

As of Thursday, Oct. 3, the death toll has risen to at least 200 people across the six states, while over 600 people remain missing.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.