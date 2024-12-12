Bin collections to be delayed by two weeks

Some households in Cheltenham will have to wait two weeks for their bins to be collected over the Christmas period.

Cheltenham Borough Council published a list of its waste collection changes from 23 December to 3 January, with normal collections to resume from 6 January.

Extra refuse in black bags and sorted recycling in carrier bag sized plastic bags can be placed by bins at the kerbside on the day of the updated collection.

Councillor Izaac Tailford said the approach will "allow waste and recycling teams to enjoy some proper time off".

Changes have not been made to collections due to take place on 23 and 24 December.

But 25, 26, and 27 December collections have been rescheduled for exactly two weeks later, for 8, 9, and 10 January, respectively.

Collections scheduled for 30 and 31 December will take place as normal, but waste due to be collected on the first three days of January will be collected a day later than scheduled.

Flat and bin store collections for 25, 26 and 27 December will have an extra collection, which will take place the following week on 30 and 31 December.

Garden waste collections will be suspended at the end of Friday 20 December and will resume from Monday 20 January.

