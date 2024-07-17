'Bin-spections' could increase to boost recycling

A report warns recycling contamination in Great Yarmouth is "amongst the worst in Norfolk" [BBC]

A council could widen a trial of bin inspections because people keep putting the wrong things into their recycling.

A report for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said almost a quarter of waste in recycling bins (24%) was “contaminated” by non-recyclable items.

It said the problem was gradually becoming worse and was not something that it could allow to continue.

Senior councillors are expected to back an improvement plan that includes refuse crews checking what people have thrown out.

Nearly a quarter of recycling waste in Great Yarmouth is "contaminated" by items such as nappies and food [BBC]

Trial inspections have already been taking place in Belton and Bradwell.

People found to be disposing of the wrong waste would be sent warning letters and could have their bins taken away.

The report said the problem was worst in the most deprived parts of the borough.

It highlighted the need to "effectively communicate with residents" in a "diverse number" of languages.

Other parts of the plan include employing “education officers” to work with residents and introducing a phone app allowing people to scan barcodes on packaging to tell them whether it can be recycled.

The report said the plan would cost £62,000 and warned that without action, the council could face financial penalties for poor recycling rates.

Helen Bingham, of Keep Britain Tidy, said people often ignored advice from local authorities.

“We all have a responsibility. Our recycling rates in this country are really poor and we need to do a lot better,” she said.

Susan Colville said you should "just make sure you put it in the right bins" [Andrew Turner/BBC]

In Great Yarmouth’s Market Place, people reacted to the council’s plan.

Susan Colville, 44, said it was “common sense” to put things in the right bin, but added: “There’s still a lot of people who don’t recycle because they can’t be bothered.”

Roy MacKenzie said he did not think people would take notice of warnings about their recycling bins [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Asked if he would use the phone app to scan packaging, Roy MacKenzie, 77, said: "Probably not."

He added: “A lot of people wouldn’t bother, would they?”

Kellie Sparkes said her recycling bin was "always completely full" [Andrew Turner/BBC]

But Kellie Sparkes said she would try it and was confident she “absolutely always put the right things” into recycling.

Councillors are expected to give their backing to the recycling improvement plan later.

