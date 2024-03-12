Bingley Festival: Calls to back event after 2024 weekend on hold

There are calls to bring back Bingley Festival in time for Bradford 2025 - after organisers said they can't afford to put it on this year.

The event saw performances from acts including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Travis in 2023, but there are no firm plans for a 2024 festival.

Promoters have urged Bradford Council to help the weekender return to its original home, Myrtle Park, for 2025.

Councillors will be asked to step in and back the event at a meeting later.

Promoter Aaron Mellor said: "At the moment the festival isn't going to happen this year, or it's very unlikely to happen this year, and the reason for that is production costs have gone through the roof.

"We definitely need the council's support [within the culture year] to try and reactivate this on a larger site."

He said the ambition was to move the summer festival away from the Bradford & Bingley Sports Club, where it has been recently held, and return to Myrtle Park.

'Important role'

"There's economies of scale that happen with festivals whereby the first 10,000 tickets are what cover all the costs, then after that is where your profit comes in," Mr Mellor said.

"There's a viability gap in terms of delivering it on such a small site."

Bingley's Labour councillor Marcus Dearden said the event plays "an important role" for the local area.

According to council papers, he will ask the meeting: "Will the council commit to working with local councillors and event organisers to look at options for how the event can be held again as part of our UK City of Culture year?"

Acts such as Calvin Harris, Rag 'n' Bone Man and local heroes Kaiser Chiefs have graced the Bingley stage in recent years.

The council meeting is set to take place at 16:00 GMT at City Hall.

