Biomaker Testing legislation in effect
Biomaker Testing legislation in effect
The “Late Show” host had interviewed Bradley Cooper and drank tequila with chef José Andrés before his wife wisely advised him to go to the hospital.
MPs on the House ethics committee will meet Wednesday to debate whether to launch a probe into the prime minister's recent Jamaica vacation.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family vacationed in Jamaica over the holidays. The PMO said the family was "staying with family friends at no cost."The PMO hasn't said exactly where the Trudeau family stayed on this most recent trip but they have stayed at a luxury estate owned by longtime family friend Peter Green when vacationing in Jamaica in the p
The actress said she'd "lost focus" amid her busy work schedule
Researchers who study "SuperAgers" for a living share the key behaviors that can improve your life expectancy.
Here's how to set realistic healthy eating goals, and actually stick to them in 2024.
I've followed the Mediterranean diet, voted the best diet of 2022, for years. I have many go-to groceries, including tahini, peanut butter, and tuna.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have halted plans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress this week for defying a congressional subpoena, citing negotiations with his attorneys that could end the standoff over his testimony. Republicans were set to advance the contempt resolution against Hunter Biden to the House floor in a procedural step Tuesday, but called it off “to give the attorneys additional time to reach an agreement,” according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committ
From baby formula to Quaker granola, here's a list of latest recalls parents need to know about.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's powerful Republican Assembly leader said Tuesday that he hopes the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court adopts new constitutional legislative boundary maps, even as he slammed proposals from Democrats as “a political gerrymander” and threatened an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also said Republicans have approached Democrats about passing new maps in the Legislature, rather than have the court approve new ones, but “we have not got
Christina Hecktus' daughter died in March when a dangerous form of the strep A bacteria, which normally causes sore throats, had invaded her bloodstream and what they thought was a lingering cold turned out to be deadly. Doctors say this type of infection is on the rise.
(Bloomberg) -- Environmentalists are urging the White House to use an obscure legal tool to thwart TC Energy Corp.’s planned expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest that they say would stoke climate change.Most Read from BloombergBonds Slide as Fed’s Waller Downplays Need to Rush: Markets WrapIowa Latest: Haley Unveils New Ad, Looking to New HampshireTrump Scores Easy Win in Iowa With DeSantis a Distant SecondWhat Is Disease X? How Scientists Are Preparing for the Next Pande
A miscommunication involving an errant "e" could doom telecommunications giant Telus's bid to appeal more than a dozen property assessments.That's "e" as in email address. "E" as in error.Telus is heading to B.C. Supreme Court in the hopes of reversing the Property Assessment Appeal Board's refusal to let the company proceed with challenges to the tax status of 18 property assessments despite missing a crucial filing deadline.The mistake happened when a new employee included an extra "e" in the
The leaders of Hungary and Slovakia on Tuesday said they agree on the need to rework a European Union plan to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. It's a potential boon to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who last month derailed EU efforts to approve the funding for the war-ravaged country. Following bilateral talks in Budapest, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said he agrees with Orbán's position that the EU should not finance a planned 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package to Kyiv from the bloc's common budget, and echoed Orbán's assertions that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means.
Strength training is far more important for long-term health than people realize, says exercise researcher Dr. Tommy Lundberg. He shares why in a Q&A with CNN.
COVID complacency is a serious threat to public health. COVID hasn’t gone away. Vaccines haven’t become pointless – and it’s a good idea to keep wearing your mask.
"In this day and age, it makes sense to have people that feel that they can serve, and still be able to sleep in a home at night," said Romney.
While Blue Monday started as a gimmick, it rings true in cold places like Canada.
Experts are urging people to be mindful of dangers with shovelling, after two Canadians recently died.
Dr. Restak revealed the signs in his new book.
A new protocol that gives priority for nursing home beds to people waiting for them in a "critical state" hospital may only be shifting the problem instead of fixing it and could actually make things worse, says an advocate for staff.If people get moved into nursing homes that are understaffed, it "potentially could put them in more harm's way," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.In addition, the new protocol could become an incentive for people to t