Biomethane use in NI gas network to be explored

Agriculture is the biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland

The rural community is being asked about its interest in producing biomethane for direct injection to Northern Ireland's gas grid.

A formal request for information been launched by the local gas network operators.

It follows the first direct-to-grid injection of the non-fossil fuel gas last year.

Using biomethane in Northern Ireland's modern gas grid is a key part of plans for decarbonising energy.

The more environmentally friendly fuel can be produced from manure, organic food waste and surplus agricultural feedstock like silage.

That means it can also help tackle Northern Ireland's manure surplus, a major challenge for agriculture which is the biggest local producer of greenhouse gas emissions.

Potential and current producers of biomethane are now being asked to indicate whether they would supply direct to the grid.

Producers of biogas who may be considering upgrading and repurposing their anaerobic digestion plants are also asked to respond.

Biogas is treated to create biomethane by removing carbon dioxide and other pollutants which are then repurposed.

The five gas network operators - Phoenix Energy, Firmus Energy, Evolve, GNI (UK) and Mutual Energy - say the information they want to gather is key for forward planning to ensure the network can accommodate as much biomethane as possible.

'Considerable potential'

"In recent years we have seen the pace at which the biomethane economy has developed across Europe," said Kailash Chada, chief executive of Phoenix Energy.

"This particular request for information initiative will be key to unlocking the considerable potential that exists in NI, contributing to near term carbon budget targets and providing an increased self-sufficiency and sustainability to our local energy supplies."

The five operators joined Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir to launch the formal Request for Information.

Both ministers welcomed the step as an important element in developing a framework for the sustainable production of biomethane.