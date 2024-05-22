'Bionic MP' Craig Mackinlay Gets Standing Ovation on Return to Commons After Quadruple Amputation
Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative MP who had both his hands and feet amputated last year due to sepsis, was given a standing ovation on his return to the House of Commons on May 22.
Last December, Mackinlay had a quadruple amputation and was later fitted with prosthetic legs and hands.
He told the BBC he wished to become known as the “bionic MP” upon his return. Credit: House of Commons via Storyful

