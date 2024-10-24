Bird Comes Home Every Night to Tuck Itself in Under Woman's Porch

A little bird that began treating the tag on an extension cord like a little blanket every night outside a home in Connecticut could not be swayed to sleep elsewhere, even after the homeowner installed a bird house near the same spot.

Trumbull resident Sarah Pinto told Storyful that she noticed that her feathered friend liked to sleep on the porch pillar and “tuck himself in under the tag of the extension cord”.

Pinto, who said she had plenty of bird houses just “lying around”, hung one near the bird’s favored spot, hoping that the critter would pick the more comfortable option. But footage from a few days later proved otherwise, as the bird came back and still chose to make the tag into its own little bed.

A plot twist, however, occurred on October 22, after Pinto took advice from her followers and built a bird house around the tag. She then recorded her little tenant, nicknamed Tag, peacefully napping in his humble abode. Credit: Sarah Pinto via Storyful

