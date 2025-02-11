Bird flu case identified at park next to Kelpies

Helix Park sits next to The Kelpies attraction on the outskirts of Falkirk [BBC]

Two cases of bird flu have been identified in Falkirk - including at The Helix park next to The Kelpies visitor attraction.

Falkirk Council said the virus had been found in some wild birds in the park and at nearby Kinnaird Ponds.

It said the risk to the public remained low, but signs had been erected to warn visitors of the dangers. Dog walkers have also been told to keep pets away from potentially infected animals.

The council said it was "monitoring and responding" to the outbreak and Public Health Scotland (PHS) had been informed.

Rates of avian flu are increasing, particularly among water birds [PA Media]

A spokesman said staff at The Helix were removing the dead birds.

Contractors working near Kinnaird Ponds have also been made aware of the outbreak and are following extensive hygiene measures to prevent the spread.

Anyone who comes across a dead bird is asked to report the sighting to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The council said: "The risk to the public remains low, but we urge residents to follow the guidance in place.

"Dog owners should keep their pets away from dead or sick birds and be mindful that while dogs are not at direct risk, walking through contaminated areas can spread the virus to other locations, particularly where domestic birds may be present.

"If you come across dead or visibly sick birds in public areas, please do not touch them and report sightings to Defra".

What is bird flu?

Bird flu is a disease caused by a virus that infects birds and sometimes other animals, such as foxes, seals and otters.

Transmission from birds to humans is rare and there has been no sustained human-to-human transmission.

The dominant strain, known as H5N1, emerged in China in the 1990s.

However, another subtype of the virus, H5N5, has also been detected around the UK and Europe in recent months.

PHS said an "unprecedented outbreak of avian influenza" had exploded around the world in 2021.

In 2023, large colonies of seabirds were killed off by the virus.

PHS said 2024 had been quieter for cases, but they are on the rise among wild water birds.