Bird flu concerns lead LA County officials to warn against feeding pets raw food

Los Angeles County health officials are warning against feeding pets raw food after one brand had samples of bird flu virus detected.

This comes the day after officials reported the first human case of bird flu to impact the area -- which was less than a week after a statewide emergency declaration regarding the virus.

Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food was voluntarily recalled after finding samples of the virus in its products, according to officials, who note that a house cat in Oregon had died from consuming the recalled raw frozen pet food.

Any raw dairy, meat and poultry products can contain germs, including bird flu, health officials warned. Consumption of raw milk and raw meat products should be avoided, and the products should not be fed to pets, they added.

LA County health officials had previously warned against feeding cats raw milk after several were infected and died consuming recalled raw milk.

The county's Department of Public Health said In a statement Monday that the human case of H5 bird flu was detected in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with the virus at a worksite.

The unnamed adult had mild symptoms, has been treated with antivirals and was recovering at home, according to the agency.

"The overall risk of H5 bird flu to the public remains low," health officials said.

Three influenza A (H5N1/bird flu) virus particles (rod-shaped).

There are at least 65 confirmed human cases of bird flu nationally -- with at least 36 in California, according to the CDC.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Dec. 18 as bird flu cases were detected in dairy cows on Southern California farms. The virus had been previously detected in the state's Central Valley.

"This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak," Newsom said in a statement last week.

Symptoms of bird flu in humans include eye redness or discharge, fever, cough or difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle or body aches, diarrhea and vomiting, according to health officials.

Individuals working with infected animals, including cows, poultry or wildlife, continue to be at higher risk of exposure to the virus.

"People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact​ with infected livestock or wildlife ​have a greater risk of infection. This case reminds us to take basic precautions to prevent being exposed," LA County health officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, said in the statement Monday.

"People should avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals including cows, poultry, and wild birds; avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products, such as raw milk; and protect pets and backyard poultry from exposure to wild animals," Davis added.

The health official also recommended getting the seasonal flu vaccine "which can help prevent severe seasonal flu illness and lower the risk of getting both seasonal and bird flu infections at the same time if exposed."

