Bird flu cases force closure of New York live poultry markets

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Multiple cases of bird flu in chickens are forcing the closure of live poultry markets in parts of New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., announced Friday.

Live bird markets in New York City, Westchester County and Long Island have been closed, after seven cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu.

"Inspectors have detected seven cases of bird flu in poultry during routine inspections at live bird markets in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens," Hochul told reporters during a Friday news conference.

"While the threat to public health remains low, we're taking action to curb any further transmission and protect New Yorkers."

Bird populations with infected animals have been culled while the market closures are scheduled to last one week.

"Safeguarding public health is all about being proactive, and New York State is continuing our coordinated effort to monitor for the avian influenza," Hochul said Friday.

"My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low. We will continue to take these measured, common sense steps that will curb the spread of bird flu and ultimately protect our communities."

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a second strain of bird flu was detected in dairy cattle. The D1.1 genotype was detected in animals in Nevada.

The news came the same day a medical expert with the University of San Francisco warned the United States is not prepared for the speed of the transmission of the bird flu virus once it spreads to humans.