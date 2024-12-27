As bird flu cases rice across US, the price of eggs continues to do the same
Cases of bird flu are rising across the country, leading to rising concerns for local businesses and consumers.
Cases of bird flu are rising across the country, leading to rising concerns for local businesses and consumers.
"Most tourists don't understand how dangerous it can be."
Feeling tired no matter how much rest you get? These behaviors you probably do every day could be to blame.
Newfound belief in government health care comes as some Republicans are getting ready to push for cutting government spending on health care programs such as Obamacare and Medicaid
The death of an Oregon house cat and a pet food recall are raising questions about the ongoing outbreak of bird flu and how people can protect their pets. (AP video by Jenny Kane/AP production by Laura Bargfeld/Javier Arciga)
My mother had health insurance, but the profit-driven insurance industry failed her. She couldn't afford the asthma treatment she needed.
Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Quebec but only registered for health coverage after a May 2024 deadline have learned that some family members can’t have government health coverage, while others will see their coverage expire soon.
See how a volleyball-sized cyst helped Bunsen, a seven-year-old Bernese mountain dog, become a marvel to veterinarians.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the bug, which is on the rise in the U.S.
"There have been no reports of adverse events related to this recall," Alcon Laboratories said in a statement about its Systane eye drops
Southern Indiana family seeking kidney donor for 14-year-old son
The tech billionaire celebrated Ozempic in a Christmas Day social media post that contrasted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s stance on the drug.
Most Americans believe health insurance profits and coverage denials share responsibility for the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO — although not as much as the person who pulled the trigger, according to a new poll. In the survey from NORC at the University of Chicago, about 8 in 10 U.S. adults said the person who committed the killing has “a great deal” or “a moderate amount” of responsibility for the Dec. 4 shooting of Brian Thompson. Despite that, some have cast Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect charged with Thompson’s murder, as a heroic figure in the aftermath of his arrest, which gave rise to an outpouring of grievances about insurance companies.
Water fluoridation is one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, as it helps to prevent tooth decay and reduce cavities, and is endorsed by the World Health Organization and the American Dental Association.
Infectious disease experts reveal what does and doesn't alarm them when it comes to the H5N1 virus.
"No one is willing to say: I am willing to do anything to be thin, even if it impacts my future health."
A Portland-based pet food company issued a nationwide voluntary recall after a house cat in Oregon died from eating one of its products, which tested positive for bird flu.
Jupiter Medical Center offers "Happiness Program"
The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington announced it is under quarantine amid a devastating bird flu outbreak that has killed 20 big cats.
She met a few royal fans who were cancer survivors during the outing.
TORONTO — As we enter 2025, Dr. Theresa Tam has her eye on H5N1 bird flu, an emerging virus that had its first human case in Canada this year.