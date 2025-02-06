Bird flu confirmed at town poultry farm

All the birds at the site will be humanely culled [BBC]

A case of bird flu has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a farm in East Yorkshire.

The virus was discovered at site near Market Weighton, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

A 3km (nearly two miles) protection zone and a 10km (six-mile) surveillance zone cordon have been put in place around the premises.

Defra said all the birds at the farm would be humanely culled.

It is the latest outbreak in the county of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus.

Since December, all poultry and other captive birds in affected parts of England have had to be kept indoors to prevent the spread of bird flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus – which affects poultry and wild birds – has been around for a century, usually flaring up in autumn and fading away in spring and summer.

It spreads through birds' droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.

Scientists say the risk to humans is low at present.

Transmission from birds to humans is rare and there has been no sustained human-to-human transmission.

Listen to highlights from Hull and East Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, watch the latest episode of Look North or tell us about a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links