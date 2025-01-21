Bird flu prompts DNR to step up collection of carcasses
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is expanding its collection efforts of wild bird carcasses amid the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The state is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to provide more wildlife technicians to dispose of dead waterfowl, raptors and other birds that could carry the disease. The service specializes in eliminating and removing sick or dead wild birds, and its staff is trained to handle the risks associated with removal.