Bird flu prompts DNR to step up collection of carcasses

CBC

A polar vortex will plunge the GTA into a deep freeze until Wednesday, Environment Canada says."Be prepared for very cold conditions. Temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years," the federal weather agency said on its website.Monday's high is forecast to be -10 C, though it will feel more like -23 C as winds pick up later in the morning and afternoon.Tuesday could prove to be the coldest day of the winter, with a high of -12 C and windchill values approachin