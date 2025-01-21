Bird flu prompts DNR to step up collection of carcasses

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is expanding its collection efforts of wild bird carcasses amid the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The state is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to provide more wildlife technicians to dispose of dead waterfowl, raptors and other birds that could carry the disease. The service specializes in eliminating and removing sick or dead wild birds, and its staff is trained to handle the risks associated with removal.

Latest Stories

  • World reacts to Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate pact

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Monday, once again placing the world's top historic emitter of greenhouse gases outside the global pact aimed at pushing nations to tackle climate change. Ignoring it only sends all that vast wealth to competitor economies, while climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and superstorms keep getting worse, destroying property and businesses, hitting nation-wide food production, and driving economy-wide price inflation. "The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries."

  • The Cascade Mountains Have Been Hiding a Precious Natural Resource. A Research Team Just Found It.

    But it may not be around for long.

  • New wildfires prompt evacuations near San Diego amid relentless Santa Ana winds

    As wildfires continued to burn in Los Angeles, three fires broke out in San Diego County, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

  • Winter storm watches in Florida ahead of once-in-a-generation storm

    A major storm could drop significant amounts of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain across the U.S. Deep South through Tuesday

  • Earth’s magnetic north pole is on the move, and scientists just updated its position

    Your navigation system just got a critical update, one that happens periodically because Earth’s magnetic north pole keeps moving. Here’s what to know.

  • Trump suspends US foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals.

  • Mark Carney secures four more key endorsements in race to become prime minister

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney has secured the endorsements of four more current and former cabinet ministers.

  • Snow squall warnings line southern Ontario amid deep Arctic chill

    Plenty of snow is on the way as bitterly cold temperatures spawn snow squalls off the still-unfrozen lakes

  • Babies found on Houston sidewalk with intoxicated mother in winter storm Enzo, say police

    A woman who showed signs of intoxication was found with her 2-month-old and 1-year-old babies in Houston, Texas during winter storm Enzo, said police.

  • Outgoing US Agriculture Chief Criticizes EPA Report on Biofuels

    (Bloomberg) -- US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in one his final acts, criticized a Biden administration assessment that the country’s key biofuel law likely has had a “modest but negative” impact on the environment.Most Read from BloombergHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic: $95 Helicopter RidesDeadly

  • Operation underway to capture B.C. wolves for relocation in Colorado

    A wildlife team from the United States has begun capturing grey wolves in British Columbia for release in Colorado after voters in the state approved a proposal to reintroduce the animals, which have been "functionally extinct" there for 75 years.

  • Dangerous Arctic freeze, lake-effect snow squalls keep hold of Ontario

    An Arctic blast of air continues to lock Ontario in a deep freeze and fuel potent lake-effect snow squalls

  • Northern port gives Manitoba card to play in potential Canada-U.S. trade spat, premier says

    Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the province's northern port could become a key asset amid potential Canada-U.S. trade tensions.Manitoba is technically a maritime province, and the northern town of Churchill is connected to rail lines and has a deepsea port — things that could help ensure Arctic sovereignty and national security, Kinew said at a Tuesday news conference in Brandon.Churchill also has "huge" opportunities when it comes to mining, agriculture and energy, said Kinew.Canadian leaders

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • Scallop fishers scoop invasive sea vomit from Bay of Fundy in aid of science

    Scallop fishers in the Bay of Fundy are keeping an eye out for a creamy-white species that grows on the seabed and could be described as gross. The invasive marine invertebrate is known as sea vomit, sea squirt and pancake-batter tunicate, and large patches of it were found near Deer Island in 2020 and 2022, according to the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in Saint Andrews.The centre approached the Fundy North Fishermen's Association for help collecting samples of sea vomit for a three-year resea

  • Cook County Deputy Killed in Turks and Caicos Shooting While on Vacation, Officials Say

    Deputy Shamone Duncan was fatally shot along with a local resident in Turks and Caicos on Saturday, Jan. 18

  • Polar vortex plunges GTA into deep freeze

    A polar vortex will plunge the GTA into a deep freeze until Wednesday, Environment Canada says."Be prepared for very cold conditions. Temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years," the federal weather agency said on its website.Monday's high is forecast to be -10 C, though it will feel more like -23 C as winds pick up later in the morning and afternoon.Tuesday could prove to be the coldest day of the winter, with a high of -12 C and windchill values approachin

  • What's next for EVs as Trump moves to revoke Biden-era incentives?

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order promising to eliminate what he incorrectly labels “the electric vehicle mandate” imposed under former President Joe Biden. The order, along with other steps expected in a second Trump administration, could slow U.S. efforts to address climate change, much of which is caused by burning gasoline and diesel fuel that emit carbon dioxide and other planet-warming greenhouse gases. Here is a look at Trump's actions and what happens next. What does Trump's executive order say about EVs?

  • Next round of snow and strong winds for the Prairies looming

    A clipper will dive through the Prairies this week, bringing light snow and gusty winds. While travel will be impacted, luckily, the winds won't be as strong as the most-recent event

  • Donald Trump Tries To Kill Birthright Citizenship With Executive Order

    "We think we have really good grounds," the president said of the order, which has already been challenged in federal court.