Has the bird flu spread across the US? See map as virus continues to wreak havoc

Bird flu cases are still rising in the U.S. as the virus continues to devastate poultry farms.

More than 145 million chickens, ducks, turkeys and other fowl have been slaughtered across the United States since the outbreak began in January 2022. As for humans, 67 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

One person infected with the bird flu died in Louisiana on Jan. 6. The patient was over 65 and became ill after contact with a combination of a backyard flock and wild birds, the Louisiana Department of Public Health said.

Egg prices have already increased and are expected to increase from last year by about 20% in 2025, compared to about 2.2% for overall food prices, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Maps of bird flu cases show the spread of the virus across the United States.

Where has bird flu been seen in humans?

How have people become infected by bird flu?

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Most people infected with bird flu in the U.S. have had mild symptoms.

Symptoms of H5N1 birth flu infection in humans may include pink eye, fever, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, stuffy or runny nose and shortness of breath, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While data is limited, experts from the College of American Pathologists said the farmworkers might have had different symptoms than others infected either because of different strains of the virus or because they were infected in different ways.

The farmworkers, for instance, may have rubbed their eyes after touching a cow that was contaminated with the virus, and then developed red eyes ‒ the most common of their symptoms. By contrast, someone who came into contact with a backyard chicken or wild bird might have inhaled the virus and therefore become sicker.

