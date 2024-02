The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — When Ellen Rice-Hogan discovered that someone had bought a mining claim under her farm, she was shocked. There's no mining around the Township of Low, Que., about 40 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, where she raises sheep and cattle. "It was shocking, surprising, all of the above," she said in a recent interview. "We're a small community, the potential of this is huge and it's going to have a huge negative impact, I feel, on our territory." A boom in mining claims is on in Quebec as pr