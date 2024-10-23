Birmingham airport evacuated amid reports of suspicious vehicle

Jessica Murray Midlands correspondent
·1 min read
<span>In a statement, the airport said police were on site ‘dealing with an incident’ and airport operations were suspended.</span><span>Photograph: Colin Underhill/Alamy</span>
All flights at Birmingham airport have been grounded and the site evacuated as police respond to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

In a statement, the airport said police were on site “dealing with an incident” and airport operations were suspended.

“Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time,” it added.

West Midlands police said: “Birmingham airport is currently being evacuated following a report of suspicious vehicle. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

More details soon …

