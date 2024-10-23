Birmingham Airport latest: Travel chaos for passengers after evacuation caused by ‘suspicious vehicle’

Birmingham Airport has been evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people have been asked to leave the airport, which is the seventh largest in the UK, as police deal with the incident.

Passengers due to fly this afternoon have been advised to contact their airlines. Operations at the airport have been suspended, the airport said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

Transport for West Midlands has also said its buses are currently not stopping at the airport, which is located on the east side of the city.

It is the second time the airport has been evacuated this year following a security incident on an aircraft in April.

16:04 , Alexander Butler

Analysis by The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder

16:03 , Alexander Butler

Earlier this year, many passengers were delayed at Birmingham airport due to long waits for security queues, with some passengers missing flights.

The airport boss hit back at criticism of the delays, saying a last-minute decision by government had created “a very difficult situation for us”.

Chief executive Nick Barton said most passengers were getting through security in under half-an-hour, with additional procedures in place to cope with peaks.

The West Midlands hub was the only major UK airport to comply with the 1 June 2024 deadline for installing “Next Generation” security scanners.

They are designed to allow security staff to get a much clearer picture of any potentially threatening items in passengers’ cabin baggage - and permit travellers to carry much larger quantities of liquids, aerosols and gels (“LAGs”) through the checkpoint than the 100ml container limit.

Birmingham airport invested £60m in the new equipment ahead of the summer peak. The intention was to accelerate the security process.

But following ministers’ decision to revert to the previous 100ml limit, many more bags than expected are being rejected - and removed for a hand search.

“Unfortunately, unforeseen events have got in the way of a good strategy and created a very difficult situation for us here at Birmingham.

“We are still struggling with the consequences of these changes, but we’re working on our plan to improve things,” Mr Barton told The Independent.

The timing of today’s incident was not as bad as it could have been: a Wednesday afternoon in late October is not a peak time, though some half-term holidaymakers will be affected.

Airport reopening

15:51 , Alexander Butler

Birmingham Airport is set to reopen following a mass evacuation after reports of a suspicious vehicle outside the building.

A spokesperson said: “Following a police investigation, operations are now returning to normal. If travelling today, customers are advised to check their latest flight information and arrive at the airport in line with their check-in opening times.

“Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority as we worked through this incident with police partners.”

Passengers stuck on tarmac

15:37 , Alexander Butler

Passengers have expressed frustration at being stuck on planes waiting near the runway at Birmingham Airport.

“Sat on a plane in the airport - been here an hour already,” one passenger said in response to the airport’s post on social media.

Another added: “My mum is stuck on a plane on the runway in Birmingham on return from Spain. No one is allowed off plane.”

Have you been affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

Pictured: Passengers wait outside airport

15:26 , Alexander Butler

Passengers wait to enter Birmingham Airport after it was evacuated following a security alert (Jacob King/PA Wire)

A policeman speaks to passengers outside Birmingham Airport following an evacuation (Jacob King/PA Wire)

15:16 , Simon Calder

Your flight is cancelled, overbooked or delayed: what, if anything, does the airline owe you?

The rules are tangled and depend on where your flight begins and the airline involved. Sometimes you may be entitled to a hotel room, all meals and hundreds of pounds in cash; in other circumstances you may just have to put a dismal aviation episode down to expensive experience, and see if your travel insurer can help.

To complicate matters further, some airlines do not have a great record about telling passengers about their rights or delivering the stipulated care and cash.

Read more by The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder here:

Passengers advised not to attend Birmingham Airport

15:14 , Alexander Butler

Passengers are being advised not to attend Birmingham Airport due to a police incident.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the airport said: “West Midlands Police is currently on-site dealing with an incident.

“Airport operations are currently suspended. Passengers are advised to not come to the airport at this time.

“The airport’s social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes.”

15:10 , Simon Calder

When flights are disrupted, European air passengers’ rights rules are the most robust in the world for travellers.

Whatever the cause of a long delay or cancellation, EU and UK airlines must provide meals and accommodation as appropriate until you can be flown to your destination.

If a carrier cancels a flight, it is obliged to get you to your destination as soon as possible by buying a seat on a rival airline if necessary.

This applies to passengers at both ends of the route; many thousands of holidaymakers currently abroad are likely to be stranded overnight, with the airline paying for hotels and meals until they can be brought home.

Since the cause is well beyond the control of airlines, no cash compensation is payable.

People evacuated from airport 'moved to NEC’

14:50 , Alex Ross

People evacuated from Birmingham Airport have been sent to the nearby National Exhibition Centre.

The NEC sits the other side of Birmingham International railway station from the airport.

One person wrote on X: “So this is fun. Birmingham Airport has been evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ and we’ve all been herded to the NEC.”

So this is fun. Birmingham Airport has been evacuated after reports of a 'suspicious vehicle’ and we’ve all been herded to the NEC. pic.twitter.com/NTmo4sIUGD — Sally Davies (@AllThingsBarna) October 23, 2024

West Midlands Fire Service issue statement

14:47 , Alex Ross

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.20pm today, we were notified of an ongoing incident at Birmingham Airport.

“Two officers are currently on site, working closely with police, ambulance, and airport staff. Local resources are on standby, ready to provide additional support if needed.”

Birmingham Airport issues statement

14:35 , Alex Ross

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site.

“Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.

“The Airport’s social channels will be updated as and when the situation changes. For passengers with immediate flights this afternoon they should contact their airline and check the airport’s website for updates.”