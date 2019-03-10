Birmingham City bans fan for life for attack on Aston Villa player Jack Grealish during derby match

A spectator is being handed a life ban from a football ground after running onto the pitch and punching a player during a derby match.

Aston Villa player Jack Grealish was attacked as his side clashed with local rivals Birmingham City in a Sky Bet Championship match at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s Stadium.

It happened less than 10 minutes into the game when the spectator in a flat cap ran in the Birmingham penalty area and threw a punch at Grealish from behind, hitting him on the side of the head.

He was restrained by stewards as several players rushed to confront him and blew kisses to the crowd as he was led away by police.

Grealish went on to score the only goal of the game in the 67th minute of the match, securing a win for Villa.

West Midlands Police confirmed a man had been arrested following the incident.

Birmingham City apologised to Grealish and to Aston Villa, saying the man will be banned from St Andrew’s for life.

In a statement, the club said: “We deplore the behaviour of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St. Andrew’s for life.

“The Club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law.”

It said the club would work with relevant authorities to investigate the incident and will review its stadium safety procedures, adding: “What happened has no place in football or society. Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this – there are no excuses.

“Again, we apologise to Jack and all at Aston Villa Football Club.”

