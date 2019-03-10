Birmingham City bans fan for life for attack on Aston Villa player Jack Grealish during derby match
A spectator is being handed a life ban from a football ground after running onto the pitch and punching a player during a derby match.
Aston Villa player Jack Grealish was attacked as his side clashed with local rivals Birmingham City in a Sky Bet Championship match at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s Stadium.
It happened less than 10 minutes into the game when the spectator in a flat cap ran in the Birmingham penalty area and threw a punch at Grealish from behind, hitting him on the side of the head.
He was restrained by stewards as several players rushed to confront him and blew kisses to the crowd as he was led away by police.
Grealish went on to score the only goal of the game in the 67th minute of the match, securing a win for Villa.
West Midlands Police confirmed a man had been arrested following the incident.
CLUB STATEMENT: Birmingham City Football Club would like to apologise to Jack Grealish and Aston Villa Football Club for an incident in this afternoon’s derby match.
Birmingham City apologised to Grealish and to Aston Villa, saying the man will be banned from St Andrew’s for life.
In a statement, the club said: “We deplore the behaviour of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St. Andrew’s for life.
“The Club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law.”
It said the club would work with relevant authorities to investigate the incident and will review its stadium safety procedures, adding: “What happened has no place in football or society. Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this – there are no excuses.
“Again, we apologise to Jack and all at Aston Villa Football Club.”
The English Football League (EFL) condemned “the mindless actions of the individual” involved.
A spokesman said: “It’s a situation no player should ever be faced with. In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behaviour.
“Whilst this incident falls within the remit of the Football Association, we will work with all the relevant parties to address the issue of player and match officials safety on the pitch and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”
The attack sparked an angry backlash from pundits, with Gary Neville calling for a “huge punishment” for Birmingham.
He tweeted: “The club are going have to take a huge punishment for this to act as a deterrent in the future . A Points deduction or Empty stadium for 10 games !”
Former England striker Gary Lineker branded the attack “abhorrent”, adding: “Well done @JackGrealish1 for keeping his cool.”
He later added: “Great riposte from
@JackGrealish1 to the awful attack on him”, adding that by scoring he had exacted “the perfect revenge”.
Former Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie, on duty as a pundit on Sky Sports Football during half-time, called for a severe punishment and suggested the game would have had to be abandoned had Grealish suffered a serious injury.
He said: “I’m all for the rivalry, I’m all for the banter, but that is literally the worst thing I’ve seen on a football pitch.
“Jack Grealish, one of the key players – what if he breaks his jaw and has to go off the pitch? That’s one key player who is out of your side. If that would have happened, I think the game would have had to have been abandoned.
“A fan running on to the pitch and taking someone like Jack out, that could have been anything, there’s knife crime… anything could have happened out there.”