Birmingham city council approves ‘disastrous’ budget cuts

Councillors in Birmingham have approved what are thought to be the biggest budget cuts in local authority history, with residents warning that the consequences could be “disastrous” for the city.

Birmingham city council met on Tuesday afternoon to debate and vote on a proposed raft of budget cuts which will see the loss of up to 600 council jobs, arts grants scrapped, libraries closed, bin collections reduced to fortnightly and funding cuts to adult social care, children’s services, flood defences and highway maintenance.

The Labour-run council also approved a 10% council tax increase for the upcoming financial year, after being granted special permission from the government to increase the rate above the national cap on account of the council declaring itself effectively bankrupt in September.

More details soon …