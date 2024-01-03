Birmingham failure a damning blow for Wayne Rooney’s reputation – but he will get another chance

Wayne Rooney’s time at St Andrew’s came to an abrupt end on Tuesday, but the former Derby County and DC United manager still has a future in the game – either in management or as a pundit - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

The burden of fame that accompanies professional football has sometimes made Wayne Rooney’s life unbearable, although the bind for one of the English game’s greatest ever players is that without football he seems even more bereft.

In the Amazon Prime documentary that was first streamed when he was Derby County manager he recounted the tales of two-day drinking benders as a young footballer. He was not out enjoying the trappings of fame – rather, these sessions were conducted at home and were a means of coping with everything that came with being the best English talent of his generation.

His wife Coleen, who has chronicled the ups and down of their marriage in public view, has long believed that her husband requires “supervision”. Football management has at least offered him the reassuring programme of training and matches. A steady beat dictated by the rhythm of the season which has given structure to a life, built on an outrageous playing talent and a competitive fire.

As to whether he has been successful, three jobs over three years, culminating in 83 unhappy days at Birmingham City, have not answered that.

At Derby, where he fell into the job as his playing career ended, there were glimmers of success, although the financial basket case he was handed made it hard to judge his performance. Back at DC United in Major League Soccer, limited ownership ambition once more made assessing Rooney’s contribution difficult.

Rooney played his final game as a professional for Derby County in November 2020, before becoming the club’s manager the following January - Action Images/Molly Darlington

At Birmingham, a job given to him in the strangest of circumstances, the outcome has been disastrous for a young managerial career – even one with a name as stellar as Rooney’s.

Of course, many great managers have been sacked, including Sir Alex Ferguson at St Mirren, even if that was a political ousting. Arsène Wenger and Rafael Benítez were both relegated in their early days. Jürgen Klopp could not get Mainz out of Bundesliga 2 for what felt like a lifetime. In all cases, other clubs saw potential and progress. The question is whether they see the same with Rooney.

It can be hard to tell. Even so, Rooney has packed more into his 38 years than many would manage over five lifetimes. He is shrewder than the occasional wildness in his life suggests and is an accomplished performer in public. For those of us who were there that evening 21 years ago at Goodison Park when the prodigy, aged 17, spoke haltingly – and barely audibly – upon the signing of his first professional contact, that has been an astonishing, self-taught journey. Whether all that experience means he is cut out to be a top manager, or even just a manager, is still not clear.

One thing that has emerged publicly in his thirties is his sense of humour. As a player it was always hard to reconcile the taciturn public character with the funny individual whom team-mates described. But gradually that has emerged, and his line on an Everton fan channel – delivered deadpan – about the disappointment he encountered when first training as a teenager with his Goodison heroes is a personal favourite.

🚨🗣️| Wayne Rooney: "I remember thinking... These are crap". 😂 Wayne Rooney opens up about his time at Everton before joining Manchester United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/61wtNZnKnE — UnitedCover (@UnitedCover_) December 5, 2022

Rooney has been a notable success as a newspaper columnist. His very occasional pieces for the Sunday Times are full of bold predictions and firm views. He picked Argentina to win the World Cup in 2022 from a long way out. He confidently called Manchester City’s second-leg demolition of Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League semi-final second leg when others were more hesitant. He backs his judgment.

His old team-mate Roy Keane always railed against the pundit class as a player. Even as a former player he was still at it in his second autobiography. Then a funny thing happened: Keane gradually came to realise he was an outstanding pundit, and just a very ordinary manager. Now every Sunday on Sky Sports and at least one other associated YouTube show, Keane plays Roy Keane, a character as recognisable to the British public as any Saturday night entertainer or prime-time star.

It may not be the success that Keane had planned for himself, but it is success nonetheless. Rooney may look at that too and wonder what it is that will keep him well occupied in the decades that stretch ahead for a man whose life has always been on fast-forward. He has been player, manager, as well as the nation’s great hope and its occasional hate figure – and he is not 40 until October next year.

He may well need to be supervised, as the person who knows him best would say. But there are many other things he can do before he goes back to management.

No manager can be written off after the first big failure, although none can afford too many. Rooney, with this colossal life already behind him, has the benefit of many more options.

