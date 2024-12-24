Birmingham LGBTQ+ church members ‘cut off’ after sexual assault complaints

A cross on the wall of a Methodist church. An advocate for the complainants is calling for an apology from Birmingham Methodist district.

Photograph: Fabio De Paola/The Guardian

The Methodist church in Birmingham has been accused of “silencing and cutting off” members of an LGBTQ+ congregation after the arrest of a member on suspicion of sexual assault.

A man was arrested in November after a number of former members of the congregation at Inclusive Gathering Birmingham (IGB) alleged they were subjected to inappropriate touching, groping and harassment during church services and social gatherings.

They say their repeated complaints about the individual, who held a senior role within IGB, were not always dealt with correctly.

Birmingham Methodist church denied the allegations and said: “Complainants’ concerns were taken seriously and investigated thoroughly by district safeguarding officers from January 2024, who took appropriate action to safeguard the church community at each stage in response to the information they were provided at the time.”

IGB, which was set up in 2017, describes itself as “a diverse, justice-seeking, LGBTQIA+ affirming church” based in Birmingham’s Gay Village, and is part of the Birmingham Methodist district.

Matthew Lloyd, an advocate for the alleged victims and a former member of the congregation, claimed that IGB initially told complainants that their allegations were considered a “misunderstanding”.

He called for an apology from IGB, the Birmingham Methodist district and the national Methodist church for this being allowed to happen.

He said IGB “attracted many LGBTQ+ Christians who had suffered spiritual abuse at the hands of their previous churches”, and that the church had failed to show it understood this congregation.

Those reporting the allegations said their claims were sometimes not documented or reported to the Birmingham district safeguarding team and they were systematically excluded from church activities, creating a sense of “alienation and vulnerability”.

They claimed they were removed from online noticeboards and told to delete all contacts made through the church for GDPR purposes. “We were blocked on everything, taken out of groups – they effectively cut us off and silenced us,” one alleged victim said.

Birmingham Methodist church said: “No one was removed from information channels or volunteer positions prior to 28 April when church worship gatherings were paused.”

The alleged perpetrator was removed from their role, and the Birmingham Methodist district carried out a safeguarding investigation, which concluded in June and found “no ongoing risk in relation to the original allegation”.

A number of alleged victims have called for the investigation to be reopened and for an independent body to oversee it.

The Birmingham Methodist district said a safeguarding concern was first brought to the attention of the IGB leadership in late 2023, followed by further complaints to the district, as IGB’s oversight body, in January 2024.

“Swift action was then taken by IGB and district leaders to ensure the safety of the community,” the church said. “With risk removed, a five-month safeguarding investigation followed. However, beyond the initial concern, multiple further allegations could not be corroborated or were found to be inaccurate and therefore dismissed.”

It added: “Multiple opportunities to respond were offered to the whole IGB community, and all those put forward as witnesses were specifically contacted and invited to make statements. Throughout, we have continually urged everyone to contact police directly if they feel they had been a victim of a crime.”

IGB has not yet reconvened public gatherings “due to the distress and damage this situation has caused”, the church said. It said it was “committed to supporting IGB’s pastor and community members as they take the time and space they need to process, heal and rebuild.”