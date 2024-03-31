Birth of endangered monkey a sign of hope - zoo

A zoo is celebrating the birth of one of the world's most endangered monkeys.

The newborn bright orange François’ langur has joined a group of seven of the species living at Twycross Zoo in Little Orton, near the Warwickshire and Leicestershire borders.

Conservation Director Dr Rebecca Biddle described the birth as "especially important", with only about 2000 remaining in the wild.

"This new arrival is a welcome addition to the troop and is a sign of hope for ongoing efforts to preserve this species," she added.

Infant François’ langurs are bright orange so their parents can find them in the greenery of trees [BBC]

The infant is being cared for by its 17-year-old mother under the watchful eye of zoo keepers and vets.

It has been "carefully introduced" to the troop by its mother, the zoo said.

Baby François’ langurs are bright orange so their parents can spot them in trees.

Primate Keeper Kelly Salisbury was one of the first to see the zoo's latest addition, after its mother gave birth overnight.

She said: "With their bright orange fur, baby François’ langurs are instantly recognisable and will be super easy for visitors to spot."

The species is native to China and North Vietnam and the last born at the zoo was in 2022.

