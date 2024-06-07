Birthday party held for Harmony Montgomery, who would have turned 10
Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, organized a birthday party in Massachusetts to celebrate the day with cake, balloons and decorations.
Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, organized a birthday party in Massachusetts to celebrate the day with cake, balloons and decorations.
The 35-year-old posted a video in a hot sauna while visiting the Six Senses Spa in Ibiza
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
Britney Spears is "proud" of her recent weight loss and claims that she has lost two inches off her waist.
The model, 41, and her actor husband, 54, share daughter Vida, 14, and songs Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10
The 38-year-old "Bachelor" star says she's worked on her body dysmorphia "for so long," but still experiences "moments of insecurity."
In a clip teasing their next HGTV project, Heather throws a garbage bag over Tarek, writing, "When your husband tells you we’re filming a show with his ex wife"
Video of a high school graduation in Wisconsin has gone viral after a father of a white graduate was seen bum rushing the stage to push the Black superintendent out of the way, with many social media users speculating that racism was the root of the man’s actions.On May 31, Baraboo High School—about an hour outside of Madison and part of the Baraboo School District—held its graduation ceremony in front of a packed gymnasium.“Our mission to engage, challenge, and inspire every student every day i
The 'Roar' singer donned a KNWLS outfit for snaps shared to Instagram
Before her engagement to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez had a son with an NFL star. This week, she celebrated the now 23-year-old's college graduation.
A J.Lo source says Ben Affleck is impossible to deal with and predicts the couple will be officially over by the end of summer 2024.
The Wheel of Fortune stops spinning for longtime host Pat Sajak tomorrow, when his final show airs. But retirement is not in the offing. Sajak now plans to join friend and KHON-TV Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore for a stage production of Prescription: Murder that begins at the end of next month. The show is adapted from …
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
Thankfully, he hasn’t mentioned T-ball or scarves recently.
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has discussed the possibility of cult leader Rowan Cunliffe being caught out.
Coronation Street actor Sair Khan has given fans an update on her parenthood journey after giving birth.
"Come on girlfriend!" Bon Jovi playfully chides her The post Kelly Clarkson Drops to the Floor in Front of Jon Bon Jovi After Repeatedly Failing to Sing ‘Blaze of Glory’ Correctly | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
However, he's reportedly saving a gift for when the family feud settles down.
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun
It comes after she cancelled her summer This Is Me… Live tour dates in the US.