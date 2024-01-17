A birthday of two halves: how Kate Moss celebrated her 50th

Kate Moss in Paris for her 50th birthday (GC Images)

Although many thought Kate Moss had completely swapped her hedonistic ways for the woo-woo world of wellness, the model proved she’s still a party girl at heart.

Following her pre-birthday spiritual retreat on the Caribbean island of Mustique with her A-list friendship group — including stylist Katy England, best friend Sadie Frost, floral designer Flora Starkey, fashion casting director Jess Shallet, designer Jess Morris and model-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson — the legendary supermodel chartered a private jet from the Cotswolds to Paris to celebrate the big day with a back-to-back schedule featuring lunches, dinners and a Ritz 2am-er.

A source told The Daily Mail that, “Kate has been planning a big party at the Ritz in Paris for a long time now”, with the 5* hotel her go-to stay whenever the supermodel is in the French capital. The date also coincided with the first day of Paris Fashion Week Menswear, which meant the style set was out in full force.

But first, lunch — at Brasserie Lipp with boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, daughter Lila and longtime stylist James Brown. Here the wellness brand owner wore her signature black skinny jeans, black fur coat and boots, while von Bismarck sported well-worn shoes with a gaping hole in the sole.

Later that night the group stopped by the famous Restaurant Laurent, a 180-year-old French restaurant housed inside a lavish art deco mansion, before heading to the main event back at the Ritz.

Kate Moss and friends leave The Ritz to celebrate Kate's 50th birthday at Restaurant Laurent (GC Images)

For the evening festivities Moss wore a sheer black lace gown with embroidered flower detailing, which she paired with open-toe, diamante-encrusted Jimmy Choo “Arizona” strappy heels and a floor-grazing black cape with fur trimmings around the bottom.

Also in attendance were designer Haider Ackermann, Lila Moss, Stella McCartney, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury — the latter of whom donned a vintage 1984 Bob Mackie coat that Moss pinched at the end of the night.

"No. I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50," Moss told The Sunday Times ahead of her landmark birthday. Well, if last night's activities are anything to go by, she's most certainly doing 50 in style.