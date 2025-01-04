Birthdays on the 7 - 1/4/25

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - New Jersey Devils
Ex-Devils Defender Claimed Off Waivers By Maple Leafs
This former Devils defenseman is heading back to the Maple Leafs.
- The Hockey News
World Juniors 2025: Canada's Kids Lost - But The Adults Were Largely To Blame
Losing in the world juniors quarterfinal for the second year in a row, Canada's brass opened itself up to criticism with a host of baffling decisions.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lexi Thompson announces New Year's Day engagement
Thompson shared the happy news, as well as a photo of the dazzling ring, on Instagram Thursday.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Miller & Pettersson Acknowledging Their Rift Could Be The Best Option Moving Forward For The Canucks
Numerous reports indicate that there is a rift in the locker room between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.
- Yahoo News Canada
Disastrous 2025 World Juniors leaves Canadian hockey fans furious at coach Cameron, refs, Team Canada's discipline: 'It's over'
Thursday's loss to Czechia marks the first time in World Junior history that Canada failed to advance past the quarterfinals in consecutive tournaments.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Debut Surprising New Lineup At Practice
Kris Knoblauch is shuffling the lineup again after making big moves in their last game.
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ decision to sit Mahomes comes with a concern — but it’s backed by evidence
Let’s take a closer look at the Chiefs’ decision to sit Patrick Mahomes in Denver this weekend.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘That Was Pretty Clean’: Maple Leafs’ Max Domi Defends Controversial Reverse Hit To Islanders Defenseman Isaiah George
Domi's hit played a pivotal role in setting up Toronto's first goal, contributing to their eventual 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Why Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews And Oilers' Connor McDavid Are Posting Cryptic Messages On Social Media
Are the two NHL stars about to recreate an iconic commercial?
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Sign Tough Guy To Multi-Year Extension
The Bruins have made a very, very smart move.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: These ended up being the worst draft picks of 2024
Kate Magdziuk identifies the worst picks in every round of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
- People
NFL Cheerleader Sisters from Opposing Teams Compare Biggest Rules They Must Follow, from Early Call Times to Makeup Requirements
Nicole DeSantis of the Atlanta Falcons and her sister Olivia DeSantis of the Baltimore Ravens gave an inside look at the differences between NFL cheer teams
- People
Serena Williams Shares New Family Photos with Her Two Girls in 2024 Recap: ‘Thanks for All the Memories’
The tennis pro shares her daughters Adira, 16 months, and Olympia, 7, with husband Alexis Ohanian
- CNN
Steph Curry makes history as the Golden State Warriors crush the Philadelphia 76ers
Steph Curry produced one of the greatest performances of his career on Thursday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 139-105 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Trump Once Played Tennis Against Serena Williams. See the Video Here
Footage of the friendly volley circulated on TikTok and X in recent weeks.
- The Hockey News
'Something's Going To Give': What Happens If Canucks' Pettersson And Miller Saga Can't Be Quashed?
Former Canucks teammates of J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are now sharing different thoughts on the rumored tension. If someone has to go, Adam Proteau has a star in mind.
- People
18-Year-Old Soccer Ref Says He 'Humiliated' an Angry Dad Who Started Swearing After His Son's Team Lost
The referee said that the dad looked "like he was about the explode" after the confrontation
- Yahoo Sports
Charles Barkley goes off on JJ Redick over NBA coverage comments: 'You’re just a dead man walking'
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Meaningless? Eliminated Seahawks finale at West champ Rams is Geno Smith’s $6M game
3 benchmarks for contract incentive bonus cash are on the line for Seattle’s quarterback in week 18. He, Mike Macdonald know it.
- The Hockey News
Opinion: A Little Constructive Criticism Of Canada's World Juniors Players Isn't Terrible
Hockey Canada and Dave Cameron share enormous responsibility for Canada's showing in the 2024 and '25 world juniors. But so do the players, says Ken Campbell.