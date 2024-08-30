Birthdays on the 7's - August 30, 2024

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- Yahoo News Canada
'Amazing Race Canada' Season 10: Eliminated father-son team Amari and Michael Linklater have emotional ending
Michael Linklater and his son Amari Linklater made it through the most scrappy leg of The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 before being eliminated.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Potential Sabres Target Linked to Maple Leafs
This potential Buffalo Sabres target is generating interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark completed an absolutely unbelievable fast-break crosscourt assist to Lexie Hull
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best passers of her generation, as she showed off on this absolutely unreal assist to Fever teammate Lexie Hull. As her team played at home on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun,
- FTW Outdoors
MLB fans had so many jokes after the Nationals' dreadful base running led to an 8-6-2-3-2-5-4 double play
While the Nationals certainly aren't White Sox bad or Marlins bad, nobody is going to confuse them with a good baseball team. For one play, though, they did look like a last-place team with some base running that belonged nowhere near an MLB game. In the eighth
- The Hockey News - Winnipeg Jets
Former Jets First Round Pick Makes Surprising Comments to Media Wednesday
Former Jets top prospect Rutger McGroarty made comments to media about newfound commitment to development following standstill with Jets about NHL ice-time
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Detroit Red Wings Sign Yet Another Former Ottawa Senator
The Detroit Red Wings already have Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex DeBrincat, Cam Talbot, and Tyler Motte, and today they added yet another former Ottawa Senator.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy Football 2024: 5 players to avoid in your drafts at all costs
Busts can destroy your fantasy football season. Here are five players to avoid when drafting this year.
- FTW Outdoors
José Altuve alertly stole home after noticing Bryce Harper's casual handling of a pickoff attempt at first
There aren't many plays in baseball that are more satisfying to watch than seeing a player put his baseball IQ on display. And we got just that with José Altuve's heads-up base running against the Phillies on Wednesday. With the game scoreless in the first inning and…
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football bold predictions for every position in 2024
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
- MMA Junkie
Daniel Cormier: Mike Tyson knocking out Jake Paul would be an 'all-time backfire'
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Jake Paul's career will recover if he loses to Mike Tyson. Paul (10-1) meets the 58-year-old boxing legend Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. "The Problem Child" is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win of Mike Perry
- The Canadian Press
Lydia Ko firm on retirement plan despite Olympic, British Open victories
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Olympic champion and Women's British Open winner Lydia Ko says recent success hasn’t changed her mind about retiring from professional golf before she turns 30.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Brady Tkachuk Came to Rangers And Panthers Playoff Game Disguised As Ordinary Fan
In order to keep his identity hidden, Brady Tkachuk blended in with the crowd at Madison Square Garden to support his brother for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.
- The Canadian Press
Marathon Match: Longest US Open match since at least 1970 goes a grueling 5 hours, 35 minutes
NEW YORK (AP) — A few hours into a match that eventually set a U.S. Open record for length, Dan Evans glanced over at the scoreboard.
- MMA Junkie
Mayra Bueno Silva fined for hopping cage to speak with Dana White at UFC 303
Don't hop the fence, UFC fighters ... or Nevada will come for a portion of your paycheck. Mayra Bueno Silva's decision to scale the fence and speak to Dana White immediately following the stoppage in her UFC 303 bout has cost her. On Thursday, the Nevada Athletic…
- United Press International
Fantasy football: Prescott, Olave among 12 players on do-not-draft list
Dak Prescott, Rachaad White and Chris Olave are among 12 players on UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's do-not-draft list for the 2024 fantasy football season.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
This Pennsylvania golf club (designed by Tillinghast) could be closed four years if purchase goes through
Erie Golf Club likely will be closed for at least a year, and perhaps as long as four years, if the highest bidder for the Millcreek Township-owned golf course follows through with the purchase. Club staff have already notified members and leagues about the possible…
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
BREAKING: Canucks' Arturs Silovs Injured Before Olympic Qualifiers
Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs was set to play for the Latvian Olympic qualifying team, but the national team announced a knee injury.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football rankings: Zamir White, Khalil Shakir, and other breakouts for 2024
While fantasy football sleepers outperform their draft positions, breakouts put up career numbers. Here are 10 breakout candidates for 2024.
- FTW Outdoors
9 bold fantasy football predictions for 2024, including 1 big Patrick Mahomes take
Fantasy football season is fast approaching, and now it's time to be bold.