Birthdays on the 7's - December 21 2024

Latest Stories
- People
Blake Lively Sues “It Ends with Us ”Costar Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment, Claims He Caused Her 'Severe Emotional Distress'
A lawyer for Baldoni, who directed the film, said the allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt"
- The Wrap
Elon Musk Crashing Trump’s Jeff Bezos Dinner at Mar-a-Lago Mocked as ‘Deranged’
"Everybody wants to be my friend!" Trump exclaimed on Truth Social the morning after the dinner The post Elon Musk Crashing Trump’s Jeff Bezos Dinner at Mar-a-Lago Mocked as ‘Deranged’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- Elle
Taylor Swift's Plunging Mini-Dress Combines All Of Her Past Eras
Taylor Swift knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that when she arrived at her Eras Tour wrap party in a dress that combined all of her past eras.
- People
Jennifer Grey Recalls 'Smoking a Lot of Weed' Before Sex Scene with a Drunk Patrick Swayze in “Red Dawn”
The scene — which never made it into the film — was part of the reason Grey took the role in the 1984 action film
- People
Kate Beckinsale Impressively Balances on a Step Ladder in Towering Boots While Decorating Her Christmas Tree
Who needs Christmas slippers when you can wear towering combat boots?
- The Daily Beast
Prince Andrew Set to Flee England for Controversial Secret Palace Overseas
Prince Andrew may have been frozen out of the British royal family yet again, but another royal family seems keen to adopt him. The prince has been gifted the use of a palace in Abu Dhabi by the country’s autocratic elite, the royal historian and freedom-of-information campaigner Andrew Lownie will claim in a hotly anticipated biography of the prince to be published next year, The Daily Beast can reveal. The Daily Beast reported this week that several of Andrew’s friends say he could “do a Harry
- People
Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift the 'Last 22 Hat' at the 'Giant Surprise' Eras Tour Party He Threw
The pop star celebrated the end of her Eras Tour in style, finally enjoying one of the fans’ favorite traditions from her $2 billion tour
- People
Actor William Sadler Mourns Death of Wife After Decades-Long Marriage: 'Don't Think I Can Fathom Or Put Into Words'
Sadler announced the death of his wife, Marni Joan Bakst, in a touching social media tribute on Thursday, Dec. 19
- People
Dennis Rodman Apologizes to Daughter Trinity After She Says He's Only Her Dad 'by Blood'
USWNT star Trinity Rodman said this week that her estranged father Dennis Rodman is "not a dad"
- People
Madonna Appears to Go Makeup-Free in Her Most Pared-Down Look in Years
The legendary singer, 66, showed off her skin in an up-close Instagram Stories clip
- InStyle
Selena Gomez Shows Off 8-Carat Engagement Ring and Says She "Dreamed of This Moment"
Can't keep her hand to herself.
- People
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why She and Husband Jason Decided to Have Another Baby
The couple is already parents to daughters Bennett, 21 months, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5,
- Hello!
Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic as she makes surprise outing with Duchess Sophie ahead of family Christmas
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined her daughter for a fun pre-Christmas outing…
- People
Inside Brittany Murphy's 'Hard Time' in the Months Before Her Death: She 'Deserved a Different Story' (Exclusive)
Fifteen years after the actress' shocking death, costars from her final movie tell PEOPLE about Brittany Murphy's last months
- Robb Report
Sylvester Stallone Halts Plans for a Sea Barrier Around His Palm Beach Home After Neighbors Pitch a Fit
The 78-year-old actor reportedly wanted to keep boaters and seaweed away from his private beach.
- People
Rob Lowe Thought He and Tom Cruise Might Not Make It Through One Particular Night While Filming 1983's “The Outsiders”
“Every actor who's playing a Soc,” Lowe said, “all they really want to do is be a greaser anyway”
- Hello!
Princess Kate shares sweet mother-son moment with Prince Louis
Princess Kate and Prince Louis shared a touching moment at the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
- People
Doctor Watched Son, 22, Die of Sepsis at Hospital Where She Worked After Her Advice was 'Ignored': Reports
"I witnessed him receiving inadequate care despite my raising concerns," Dr. Deborah Burns said before a hearing in London following her son William Hewes' death in January 2023
- People
Donna Kelce Dominates the Dance Floor at Taylor Swift’s Surprise Eras Tour Party Thrown by Travis
Swift thought she was going out to dinner when her boyfriend surprised her with the Eras-themed fête
- Entertainment Weekly
Kelly Clarkson shades ex-husband with Christmas stocking in album art: 'Nope'
Divorce papers roasting on an open fire 🎶