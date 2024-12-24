Birthdays on the 7's - December 24, 2024

Latest Stories
Gary Player on his new girlfriend, Donald Trump and the golf ball going too far
Gary is in love at age 89
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
The Nightmare Before Christmas? Ottawa Senators Star Goalie Linus Ullmark Injured In Edmonton On Sunday Night
Linus Ullmark entered Sunday night's game in Edmonton as the NHL's hottest goalie.
- FTW Outdoors
Charlie Woods had perfect reaction to Tiger’s round of drinks joke after hole-in-one
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Ex-Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi In Hot Water
Tyler Bertuzzi might face some supplemental discipline for his actions in his latest game.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Injury Forces Oilers To Shuffle Lines
An injury was revealed during warmups before the Edmonton Oilers game against the Ottawa Senators.
- FTW Outdoors
Did a ball boy really help the Chiefs call a timeout vs. the Texans?
Are ball boys allowed to make calls from the sideline in the NFL? Because as a lot of fans noticed on Saturday in the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Houston Texans, it looked like someone who wasn't a coach for the Chiefs helped get an official's attention to give Andy Reid…
- The Hockey News
Could A Rift Between Canucks' J.T. Miller And Elias Pettersson Lead To A Trade?
Rumors of a rift between Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller picked up again over the weekend.
- People
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates Her Return to Competition After Coming Out of Retirement: 'I'm Officially Back!'
The 40-year-old athlete announced she was returning to competitive skiing in November after initially retiring after the 2018-2019 season
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Nelly Korda came off the course beaming alongside her father Petr at 2024 PNC Championship
The short offseason plans for the world No. 1 include dogsledding.
- USA TODAY Sports
Shannon Sharpe sends warning after Kirk Herbstreit criticism: 'Don’t play with me'
The "First Take" contributor said ESPN "ain’t got enough bosses" to hold him back the next time Herbstreit says something about him.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Tough Oilers Prospect Earns New Contract
The Edmonton Oilers handed out a new contract on Monday.
- FTW Outdoors
Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith fire back at Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler's criticism
Oh boy. We've got some ESPN infighting going on, and it's playing out on the air. While broadcasting Ohio State's big College Football Playoff win over Tennessee, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler talked about "the lunatic fringe" at the school and talk about firing
- CBC
Fans cheer on as Detroit Lions host second-ever Canadian tailgate party in London
Hundreds of Detroit Lions fans crowded into London's Canada Life Place on Sunday as part of a watch party event organized by the team.The amassed crowd, decked out in their best Lions garb, watched on as Detroit established a franchise record for wins, beating the Chicago Bears 34-17.The team was playing hundreds of kilometres away at Chicago's Soldier Field, but they may as well have been playing in downtown London, judging by the level of enthusiasm on display.Detroit Lions fans pose with a "O
- The Canadian Press
'Make dreams become reality': Canada set to begin world junior quest on home soil
Easton Cowan watched Canada's chances crumble in an instant.
- The Canadian Press
Saquon Barkley is chasing Eric Dickerson's NFL season rushing record. Can he do it?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley has more meaningful football to play this season — giving the Philadelphia Eagles running back a better chance at making a serious run at breaking Eric Dickerson’s season rushing record.
- The Hockey News
Three Potential Destinations For Veteran NHL D-Man John Klingberg
Longtime NHL defenseman John Klingberg is reportedly looking to make an NHL comeback. And Adam Proteau has three potential destinations for Klingberg.
- USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about college football bowl games on Dec. 23
The College Football Playoff is on a break, leaving bowl season to the programs that did not make the field .A look at the games on Dec. 23.
- FTW Outdoors
Packers fans at Lambeau Field started roasting the Bears out of boredom during the Saints rout
The Green Bay Packers spent most of this week's Monday Night Football trouncing the visiting New Orleans Saints. However, the fans a
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 17
Week 17, the championship round for the majority of fantasy football leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these pickup suggestions.
- The Canadian Press
49ers eliminated from NFC playoffs before game against Miami. Cowboys, Saints, Cardinals also out
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game at Miami began on Sunday because of victories by Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.