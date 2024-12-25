Birthdays on the 7's - December 25 2024

Latest Stories
Fact Check: Unpacking Claim Barron Trump Gave up First-Class Seat for Veteran
A highly viewed video received hundreds of comments praising the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump.
- InStyle
Prince William's "Secret" Sister May Be Joining the Royals for Christmas
The two previously some drama back in the day.
- Moneywise
Elon Musk says America will be ‘toast’ and US dollar will be worth ‘nothing’ without fast action — what he means
Plus, 3 ways to protect yourself in 2025.
- HuffPost
Matt Gaetz Shares Purported Note From Trump After Release Of Scorching Ethics Report
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
- CBC
Canada ends flagpoling for those seeking work and study permits at the border
Work and study permits will no longer be available for flagpolers at ports of entry in Canada.Flagpolers are foreign nationals holding temporary resident status in Canada who leave the country and re-enter to access immigration services, such as work or study permits, at a port of entry rather than submitting a renewal application through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reports that more than 69,300 flagpolers were processed between April 1,
- The Hill
Opinion - Elon Musk wants to ‘delete’ many Americans’ financial lifeline
It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.
- People
Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Joyfully Hug After He and Son Charlie Finish Second at PNC Championship
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
- Hello!
Princess Kate's strict drinking rule she can't relax for Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
- People
Director Chris Columbus Left “Christmas Vacation” Movie After Meeting Chevy Chase Twice: 'I Couldn't Work with the Guy'
“I was signed on…and then I met Chevy Chase," Columbus tells Vanity Fair
- People
Heather Rae El Moussa Claps Back at Critic Who Says Her Dress Is 'Not Appropriate' for a Mom: 'I'm Still a Human'
Heather is mom to son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa
- Hello!
Exclusive: Meghan Markle to make 'vital decisions concerning children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet' in 2025
Meghan Markle is set to make 'vital decisions concerning her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet' over the next 12 months. Read this exclusive…
- Hello!
Royal family share magical photo from Sandringham
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a magical photo from Sandringham on Christmas Day…
- BuzzFeed
I'm An Adult Who Is Constantly Mistaken For A 12-Year-Old. This Is What My Life Is Like.
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date’s child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane’s exit row."
- People
Kris Jenner Gets Festive with Throwback Photos Showing Her Sexy Christmas Style Over the Years
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
- People
Woman Says She Refuses to Contribute to Family Christmas Gift After Finding Out It Was Going to Her Brother. Here’s Why
A woman is at odds with her family after discovering a group gift was actually just for one person
- The Daily Beast
Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
- HuffPost
GOP Senator Appears All In On Trump's Greenland And Panama Canal Proposals
"This is what Americans want to see," the senator said.
- People
Amber Heard Speaks Out on Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Justin Baldoni: 'I Saw This Firsthand'
Heard addressed Lively's complaint in a new statement after Baldoni hired the same PR manager as her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their 2022 defamation trial
- The Daily Beast
Stephen A. Smith Stuns With Shocking Reversal on Trump
Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact tha
- allrecipes
I Tried Hot Subs from 4 Popular Sandwich Chains—There's Only One I'd Order Again and Again
I'll wait in line for this toasty treat.