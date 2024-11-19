Birthdays on the 7's - November 19 2024

Latest Stories
- CBC
Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year
People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in
- HuffPost
CNN Data Reporter Pops MAGA Bubble On Trump With A Hillary Clinton Stat
It is “something I’m sure Trump world is thrilled we just said out loud,” CNN anchor John Berman told data reporter Harry Enten.
- NY Daily News
Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks
Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...
- The Canadian Press
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning was fully communicative and could move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenceman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
- CBC
Windsor landlord says tenants who haven't paid 16 months of rent have now paused eviction order
After more than 16 months of his tenants not paying rent, Michael Portman was hoping the problem had been solved when the provincial board that oversees rental issues sided in his favour and served the tenants an eviction notice.But, the Windsor, Ont., landlord was wrong. Days before the tenants would have been forced to leave the home, Portman says they successfully filed for a stay of the eviction, which puts the case on hold temporarily. CBC News first spoke with Portman in March when he had
- BuzzFeed
This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far
"I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."
- The Independent
Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore
ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Reveals What Donald Trump Admitted In Private About Matt Gaetz
The president-elect has confessed it “in discussions with people" about his attorney general pick, said The New York Times journalist.
- Glamour
Taylor Swift May Have Skipped the Chiefs Game Against the Buffalo Bills for a Surprising Reason
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
- Hello!
Jennifer Lopez styles a ruffled mini skirt and blazer with nothing underneath
The 55-year-old wore a daring look to attend an event for her new film, Unstoppable, produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck. See photos
- HuffPost
John Oliver Reveals The Matt Gaetz Joke His Lawyers Warned Him Not To Make
The "Last Week Tonight" host delivered a scathing takedown of Trump's pick for attorney general.
- People
Rory McIlroy Tears Up Thanking Formerly-Estranged Wife After DP World Tour Win: ‘Been Through a Lot This Year’
McIlroy said the support from his wife Erica and daughter Poppy "means the world" to him
- The Independent
Airline passenger shares photos of man ‘in my lap’ in reclining seat complaint
An American Airlines passenger had an uncomfortable flight after the seat in front of him was reclined ‘in my lap’
- Hello!
Elsa Hosk's transparent double latex look is peak risquè-chic
The Swedish model decided to show off her figure all in a series of stylish snaps on her Instagram, proving to all that it's a ‘bare all autumn'- See photos
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her chiselled abs in risqué cut-out jumper
She wore a heavy midriff ensemble with nothing underneath to do a spot of shopping in NYC. See photos
- ABC News
White House condemns 'sickening' Nazi march in Columbus, Ohio
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
- WWD
Angelina Jolie Favors Bohemian Glamour in a Dress She Found in a Vintage Shop for Governors Awards 2024 With Son Knox Jolie-Pitt
The actress selected a vintage gown acquired from The Knit Vintage.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Jessica and Ben Mulroney 'forgot' their 16th wedding anniversary: 'I feel lucky everyday, so what's a number?'
The 44-year-old stylist and 48-year-old former TV personality's love story began when they were just teens in Montréal.
- CBC
'I wasn't fooling anybody' — Windsor construction worker thankful for recovery from almost 20 years addiction
As a bodybuilder and a foreman on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Ryan Mills doesn't look like the image of a drug addict in most people's minds.The 38-year-old Windsor tradesman is going public about nearly 20 years of struggling with substance abuse, in hopes of motivating others like himself to find help — especially those in his industry."I remember I was 17. A coworker offered me a Percocet to get through the day. My back was sore," Mills told CBC Windsor. "I chased that. I wanted tha
- BuzzFeed
I Asked AI What The "Most Beautiful Person" In 27 Countries Would Look Like, And Here Are The Results
The Australian one looks EXACTLY like a mashup of Chris and Liam Hemsworth.