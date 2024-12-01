Birthdays on the 7's - November 30 2024

CBC

Trokon Dousuah, surrounded by the black steel of a mixed martial arts cage, is declared the victor as the arena thrums with cheers from the crowd.Moments later, spectators groan as he is carried out of the octagon, struggling to stand.The amateur event, featuring competitors new to mixed martial arts, would be Dousuah's final fight. The 33-year-old was taken from Saturday's event at the community centre in Enoch, a First Nation community on Edmonton's western outskirts, to hospital where he late