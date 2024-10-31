Birthdays on the 7's - October 31, 2024

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
The Yankees had the best response after the banned fan complained about losing his World Series tickets
Everything we have learned about 38-year-old Yankees fan Austin Capobianco these past 24 hours has been against our will. But that should be expected when a fan aggressively tries to pry a ball away from Mookie Betts during the World
- FTW Outdoors
Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez ripped the Yankees for their Game 5 meltdown
It takes quite a bit for Derek Jeter to speak ill of the New York Yankees. He is The Captain, after all. Yet not even two of the most famous ballplayers to don the pinstripes could spin what happened in the Bronx on Wednesday night. After the Yankees completely melted down…
- The Canadian Press
Aaron Judge snaps World Series slump with homer, then makes costly error that sparks Dodgers rally
NEW YORK (AP) — Game 5 of the World Series was quite a roller coaster for Aaron Judge.
- The Hockey News - Washington Capitals
GOTTA SEE IT: McIlrath Takes Down Rempe In Fight To Open Capitals-Rangers
The Capitals defenseman went toe-to-toe with Rempe on one of his first shifts of the game.
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
Insider Reveals Blackhawks Defender Is Prized Trade Target
Elliotte Friedman reveals which Chicago Blackhawks defender would be a target for most other teams.
- Hello!
Why Kate Hudson reunited with ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in NY
Kate Hudson was pictured with her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Monday October 28, 2024, revealing that the pair have remained friendly 15 years after their split. Find out more here...
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Make Massive Changes To Forward Lines
The Boston Bruins have made big changes to their forward lines.
- The Canadian Press
Yankees blow 5-run lead with epic defensive meltdown as Dodgers rally to clinch World Series
NEW YORK (AP) — Just when it appeared Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were right back in this World Series, they all but gave away the trophy.
- The Hockey News
NHL Rumor Roundup: Speculation Continues About Brad Marchand And John Gibson
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand denied a report on Saturday, but what's the latest talk about his next contract? And will the Ducks' John Gibson draw trade interest?
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
PGA Tour shares potential changes to field sizes, eligibility, pace of play detailed in memo to players
The PGA Tour shared with its players a letter on Tuesday morning detailing a range of eligibility proposals that will be voted on in November by the Board of Directors and would impact field sizes and number of Tour cards beginning in 2026.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Will J.K. Dobbins return to his early-season form?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don investigates the latest string of disappointments ahead of Week 9 and whether or not to expect improvements moving forward.
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight date: Schedule for Netflix boxing match
What to know about the Netflix boxing event featuring a fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, including date, time and how to watch:
- The Peoples Person Articles
Erik ten Hag blames three senior Man United stars for underperforming during his tenure
Sunday’s disappointing loss against West Ham left Manchester United languishing in 14th position in the Premier League with the club failing to win 10 of the 14 games in all competitions this season...
- FTW Outdoors
David Ortiz can't stop tormenting Derek Jeter and A-Rod over the Yankees' World Series failures
FOX's MLB panel includes host Kevin Burkhardt with former baseball legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter as well as David Ortiz. Rodriguez and Jeter were famously teammates on the New York Yankees from 2004 until 2013, winning a World Series together in…
- The Canadian Press
Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9
We’re halfway through the fantasy football season and the hits keep coming to starting lineups.
- CNN Sports
Nikola Jokić becomes only second NBA player ever – and first in 62 years – to record historic milestone
Nikola Jokić put up 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 144-139 win over the Brooklyn Nets, becoming only the 2nd player in NBA history to reach that stat line.
- The Canadian Press
Browns' decision on Watson is difficult due to circumstances but obvious to the eye test: Analysis
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL trade deadline: 10 trades that should happen with 1 week left
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football RB Report: Chase Brown looks more and more like 'the guy' for the Bengals
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram breaks down the latest RB intel from Week 8 to help you gain an edge in your leagues moving forward.
- The Chelsea News
Real Madrid reportedly ready to offer world class midfielder in exchange for Enzo Fernandez
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer one of their current world class midfielders in part-exchange for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.Fernandez was part of the racism controversy at the start ...