Bishop Opens Up About His Royal Wedding Sermon

The Most Reverend Michael Curry's powerful sermon about love and hope at the royal wedding left members of the royal family completely awestruck (see: Zara Phillips' face). But although the entire congregation at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle was visibly moved by his words on Saturday, the Bishop himself was unsure of how well he did just moments after speaking.

"[When I was finished], I sat down and I said to myself, 'Well, I hope that was OK," Bishop Curry revealed on Today Tuesday.

“I hope that was OK.” The Most Rev. Michael Curry shares what his first thoughts were after speaking at the #royalwedding and if he spoke to Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/2Q6MoYdlgo - TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 22, 2018

The Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of the United States was invited to speak by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is the leader of the Church of England. However, Curry said he did not believe at first that the invitation was real. "I said, 'Get out of here. Is this some April Fools kind of thing?'" he said with a laugh.

“I didn’t believe it!” The Most Rev. Michael Curry says after initially receiving the invitation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/ymTL03DzAo - TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 22, 2018

Once Curry got over the initial shock of the request, he gladly accepted and said he kept the secret to himself for about two months.

On the big day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, Curry admitted that he was a "a little bit nervous," which is completely understandable for such a grand event.

"At first, I must admit to being a little bit nervous at the very beginning," he said. "There's no question about that, but then-after that-it turned into a church, and I was speaking to a young couple who are in love. I mean, they are so passionately in love with each other. You could see it."



Bishop Curry ultimately ended up speaking for about 14 minutes, because he was so invested in the moment. On Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson parodied the Reverend and Curry told the Today anchors that their interpretation was "brilliant."

The Most Rev. Michael Curry reacts to being portrayed on @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/UovteV1PkT - TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 22, 2018

"Doing the royal wedding is one sign that you've made it," Savannah Guthrie said. "Being on SNL is another sign you've made it."

