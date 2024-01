A bison was filmed slipping and sliding across a frozen creek near an entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Montana in late January.

Video posted on Thursday, January 25, by ‘Creekside at Yellowstone’ shows the bison following its herd before losing its footing on the ice.

“You can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd, but you can try to ice skate,” they wrote in a Facebook post. Credit: Creekside at Yellowstone via Storyful