'A Bit Rich': Laura Kuenssberg Slams Tories For Criticising Labour Over 'Market Wobble'

Kate Nicholson
·2 min read
Mel Stride and Laura Kuenssberg
Mel Stride and Laura Kuenssberg BBC

BBC’sLaura Kuenssberg said it was a “bit rich” for the Conservatives to criticise Labour over their economic woes this morning.

The pound has dropped in value and government borrowing costs have sky-rocketed over the last week.

While Labour has insisted financial stability will return, the Tories have been quick to condemn Labour over it.

Co-chair of the Tory Party Nigel Huddleston said this morning that chancellor Rachel Reeves is “making Britain weaker and more vulnerable because of her poor decisions”.

However, on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC presenter pointed out that the Tories found themselves in their own economic mess two years ago, when Liz Truss unveiled her £45bn of unfunded tax cuts in her mini-Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to shadow chancellor Mel Stride, Kuenssberg said: “You’ve spent this week claiming the government’s responsible for damaging the economy.

“That’s a bit rich coming from the party that had Liz Truss in charge when the markets blew up and the UK’s credibility disappeared, isn’t it?”

Stride claimed that when the current government came into power, the UK had the fastest growth in the G7, near record levels of employment and and that inflation had been brought down from a 40-year high of 11.1%.

But Kuenssberg asked: “Isn’t it actually just blatant opportunism to be trying to get this narrative going suggesting that the government is responsible for an enormous market wobble and turmoil when Liz Truss had that effect on the market with Kwasi Kwarteng a couple of years ago?”

Stride said that the mini-budget is not why “business confidence is falling through the floor” at the moment, but the “actions of the government” at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Kuenssberg pointed out that this is “not an issue that is confined to the UK”, with countries such as Germany have also seen their cost of borrowing go up.

“Aren’t you misleading people by trying to suggest this is all about the UK government’s decisions?” the presenter said.

Stride said: “We have the highest borrowing costs now – in 27 years at the 30 year bond rate – in the last 16 years. And what you have to look at now is the spread with other countries. We are an outlier.”

He said it is “much much worse here” than in our competitor countries.

Stride faced similar questions over on Sky News this morning, as presenter Trevor Phillips suggested international markets might be reassured if the Tories “acknowledged that mistakes were made”.

Stride said that he condemned the mini-Budget when he was on the Treasury select committee at the time, but “my party – not always but almost exclusively – been the party of fiscal responsibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the DNA of Conservatives. We believe in sound money,” he said.

Phillips just replied: “I know that being shadow chancellor does not necessarily mean being able to say you’re sorry.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Jimmy Fallon Puts His Finger On What Obama And Trump Were Laughing About Together

    "I wonder what those two guys could both find funny?" the "Tonight Show" host asked.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Trudeau made last-ditch effort to buy time for his government: sources

    After announcing his departure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to reach an agreement with opposition leaders so that his government would survive a few more weeks in Parliament, Radio-Canada has learned. Sources said the day after announcing he would resign on Monday, the prime minister personally called the leaders of the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.He wanted to obtain a commitment from one or the other to vote in favour of the budget appropriations — a vote of confidence —

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Donald Trump is a convicted felon. We did it, America! We elected a crook! | Opinion

    We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.

  • Opinion: Trump’s Trial Judge Tied Himself Into a Gordian Knot

    The sentencing of former (and future) President Donald J. Trump in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday was the culmination of a titanic legal saga that tested, and arguably rent, the legal and political structure of the United States. But while one might have expected that such a struggle would conclude with a roar, it instead ended with a quiet whimper. It didn’t have to be that way. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had revived the election interference case against Trump after first nearly