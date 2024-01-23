Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club | Morning Blend

Yahoo Finance Video

A member of the Magnificent Seven grouping of tech stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) is, by many standards, ahead of the curve in hardware, software, and AI technology. As investment into artificial intelligence continues to pour in at competitors like Intel (INTL) or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), is it enough for these companies to catch up or even stand in the way of Nvidia's dominance? Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show as part of Yahoo Finance's special AI Revolution coverage this week, to discuss all things AI, starting with Nvidia's spot at the top, which competitor is making gains, and where the AI race will go moving forward. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino