Wind chills 55 below; snow and ice in Florida: Extreme cold invading US

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
Updated ·6 min read

An arctic air mass sprawling across the eastern, central and parts of the western U.S. on Monday will channel temperatures 20-30 degrees below already historically cold January averages and is poised to slam parts of the South with a disruptive winter storm.

Freeze warnings were in place along much of the Gulf Coast and northern Florida. The combination of cold air and a developing low pressure system will set the stage for a "rare, significant winter storm" in the region, National Weather Prediction Center forecaster Bryan Putnam said.

The storm began late Monday across eastern and southern Texas and figures to roll eastward along the Gulf Coast and through the Southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, Putnam said. Heavy snow is expected along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor with swaths of sleet and freezing rain over portions of southern Texas, southeast Georgia and northern Florida.

The National Weather Service office in Houston reported broadening sleet and snow showers at 6:45 p.m. CT, adding that they would get more intense overnight and urging motorists to stay off the road.

The cold front could extend for as much as 1,000 miles along the highway while closing off travel and shutting down power on that corridor for a prolonged period, AccuWeather said.

Heavy snow, dangerously low temperatures More than 70M under winter storm warnings

Southern cities await rare wintry slam

Major southern United States cities bracing for a wintry hit include Austin, San Antonio and Houston in Texas; New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; Jackson and Biloxi in Mississippi; Mobile in Alabama; Savannah in Georgia; and Pensacola, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida, AccuWeather warned.

New Orleans hasn't seen measureable snowfall since 2009. It has been 35 years for Jacksonville. In Texas, the Austin school district and numerous surrounding districts already have canceled classes for Tuesday.

"This will be a rare and especially dangerous winter storm right along the upper Gulf Coast that will result in major and lengthy disruptions to travel," AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Weather disrupts travel, alters inauguration

In addition to flight delays and cancellations − Houston's Bush Airport had by far the most canceled flights with 102 as of 6:30 p.m. CT − the winter blast may cause power outages in areas of significant snow and ice, Putnam said.

Highs will only reach the teens and 20s for New England and the Mid-Atlantic states. That was enough for officials in Washington, D.C., to move the presidential inauguration indoors − for the first time in 40 years.

With a noon temperature of 27 degrees, 10 below the norm, Monday's was the fifth coldest inauguration day on record, according to the National Weather Service. That pushed down the Jimmy Carter (Jan 20, 1977) and Barack Obama (Jan 20, 2009) inaugurations into a tie for sixth place.

− Contributing: Dinah Voyles Pulver

Inauguration live updates: Donald Trump to take oath of office, return for second term

A woman steels herself against a blast of winter weather as she walks along security fencing outside the White House the day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 19, 2025.
Houston airports to close ahead of storm

Up to 4 inches of snow was forecast for Houston overnight Monday into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Houston warned on social media of dangerous road conditions through Wednesday morning: "DO NOT TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE! If you must drive, TAKE IT SLOW! Be extremely cautions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Even cars with four-wheel drive can lose traction."

The city's two major airports plan to close at midnight. Operators of the airports, George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby, said the decision was in response to anticipated hazardous road conditions.

"While there will be no departing or arriving flights, our dedicated teams will remain on-site 24/7, working diligently to prepare for a swift and safe return to normal operations when weather permits," the airport authority said in a statement.

Zach Wichter

Texas braces for snowfall: Airport closing, flight disrupted

'Life-threatening' temps could reach 55 degrees below zero

Temperatures over the next few days are forecast to climb no higher than the negative teens and single digits in the Upper Midwest to single digits and teens in the Rockies, central Plains and Midwest.

"Life-threatening wind chills of 30 to 55 degrees below zero at times are expected across the Rockies, northern Plains, and Upper Midwest through Tuesday morning," Putnam said.

The deep freeze is likely to maintain its grip on the eastern and southern U.S. through the next few days, Putnam said. The nation's interior, however, could begin to warm up as soon as Tuesday, when some areas will see highs back into the 20s, 30s and 40s.

Snow coming to Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves had declared a state of emergency ahead of Tuesday's anticipated storms. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing each day this week, according to the latest forecast. Central Mississippi, including the Jackson area, was expected to get up to 2 inches of snow.

Hattiesburg and much of South Mississippi, including Natchez, were under a "significant threat" of snow, and 2-4 inches was likely, forecasters said.

Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Florida's capital city braces for wintry mix

South-central Georgia and Florida's Big Bend area could see ice totals between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Tallahassee could get a dusting of snow and a quarter of an inch of ice − enough to make roads impassable and knock out power lines from the winter storm forecast to hit the capital area.

“Confidence continues to increase on the potential for an impactful winter weather event late Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday morning,” the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said. The freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tallahassee is in Leon County, where public schools already have decided to close Wednesday. Florida A&M University also will be closed, and more closures, delays and postponements are expected.

William L. Hatfield and Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat

Los Angeles hoping to avoid another fire amid intense winds

On the other side of the spectrum from the frigid temperatures across much of the country is the Los Angeles area, which is still trying to put out two large fires while hoping no other blazes ignite during the latest round of ferocious Santa Ana winds.

The NWS office in Los Angeles is warning of a "powerful & damaging'' windstorm that will make for extreme fire weather Monday and Tuesday through 10 a.m., with gusts of 50-70 mph in the coasts and valleys and 60-100 mph in the mountains and foothills.

Temperatures in L.A. are expected to rise into the mid and high 70s with no hint of precipitation through Friday, before a cold front moves in over the weekend and brings at least a chance of desperately needed rain and a cooling effect.

In response to the hazardous conditions, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they have pre-positioned 30 engines in areas of high fire danger and extended the duty hours of hundreds of firefighters.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which have combined to kill at least 27 people and destroy more than 15,000 structures, were 59% and 87% contained, respectively, as of the latest Cal Fire updates around noon Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Extreme cold weather grips US as South braces for storm: updates

