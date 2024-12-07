Bitter cold winter temperatures are on their way out, but there's a catch

Yes we know the calendar still says it's fall, but if you're already sick of winter's cold, there is some good news on the way: The bitter Arctic blast that's overspread much of the central, eastern and southern U.S. is slowly starting to ease, forecasters said Friday.

The cold temps will be replaced by much milder air next week, but the warmth will come after a frigid, snowy weekend for portions of the northeastern U.S.

"After a January-like cold start to the weekend in the East, temperatures will gradually climb into the first part of next week," said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski in an online forecast.

There, however, is a catch. That warmer weather will also bring rain and fog for many.

A series of storms from Sunday to Thursday will bring drenching rain to many areas in the southern and eastern United States. Just enough cold air may sneak in to bring some snow to parts of the Midwest and Appalachians, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"At the very least, there will be episodes of rain, drizzle and fog," Sosnowski said, who added that a general 2-4 inches of rain will likely fall along the central Gulf coast, with 1-2 inches of rain likely for the Southeast. Parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England may pick up an inch of rain from the pattern, he said.

Snow to belt the Great Lakes

Snow will still fly this weekend in the snow belt regions of the Great Lakes: "The persistent flow of arctic (air) over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes has continued to bring lake-effect snows downwind into the snow belt," the National Weather Service said Friday. By Saturday, a clipper system "will bring more widespread snowfall across the upper Great Lakes, reaching into the lower lakes Saturday night," the weather service predicted.

"This fast-moving storm will have enough moisture to squeeze out a general 1-3 inches of snow from northwest Ontario to northern New York and northern New England, with local amounts of 6-12 inches, including over some of the mountains," AccuWeather meteorologist Grady Gilman said.

Overall, the weather service said that as much as two additional feet of new snow is possible near the eastern shore of Lake Ontario through Saturday. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected elsewhere along the snow belts.

Crossing Guard Julie Bierman assists students along Springfield Pike as they make their way to Wyoming (Ohio) Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Early morning, the temperature was around 19 degrees, with the wind chill in the single digits.

Frigid, then mild

After wind chills dipped below zero across the mountains of the Appalachians Friday, conditions are expected to improve through the next couple of days as southwesterly winds begin to bring milder air from the western U.S. into the northern and central Plains, the weather service said.

The most drastic recovery will be over the northern High Plains, where high temperatures could top 60 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

The milder air will eventually get into central and northern New England later this weekend to early next week, AccuWeather said. On Monday, highs will be into the 40s in Boston, Sosnowski said.

Temperature forecast map

Nearly the entire U.S. is forecast to see above-average temperatures (in orange and red) during the week of Dec. 13-19, 2024, a marked contrast to the recent Arctic chill.

Nasty weather in Northwest

Increasingly unsettled weather is expected for the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, the weather service said.

Rain showers and some high elevation snow will return to Washington State and Oregon by Saturday as the nextfront moves through.

"The mountain snow and low-elevation rain will progress farther inland, reaching into the northern Rockies by earlySunday as a low-pressure system begins to develop across the northern High Plains into Alberta Province of Canada," the weather service said.

Warm, dry in the Southwest

Other than the Pacific Northwest, much of the remainder of the western U.S. will remain dry and milder than normal this weekend as high pressure dominates the region, the weather service said in a Friday forecast. "High temperatures will be in the 80s across the Southwest while 70s and 60s will prevail from southern California to the Pacific Northwest," the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cold winter temps set to ease in East, but there's a catch