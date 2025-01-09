Bitterly cold tonight then more snow Friday
"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill was among the thousands evacuating their LA homes due to fire. Adam Sandler and Tom Hanks also live in Pacific Palisades.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
"This is a hurricane of fire."
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as snow squalls continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
Southern California is under siege as a terrifying and deadly inferno is fueled by the wrath of hurricane-force wind gusts. More than 200,000 people are under some sort of evacuation statement at this time as multiple uncontained wildfires consume everything in their path.
President Biden stood next to Gov. Gavin Newsom and pledged full federal support as fires burned through Los Angeles County. President-elect Donald Trump took to social media and blamed 'Newscum.'
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are among those evacuating their homes as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles, causing more than 30,000 people to flee the Pacific Palisades as well as parts of Malibu and Santa Monica. Hamill posted an update on his Instagram on Tuesday night, …
A brush fire has spread to nearly 3,000 acres in Los Angeles. The flames are being fueled by a severe wind storm across Southern California.