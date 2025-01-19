Bitterly cold wind chills grip Iowa

CBC

A rush of Arctic air will plunge parts of North America into bitter cold this weekend, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures to parts of Canada.Meteorologists say temperatures could plunge by as much as 30 C in parts of the country over the coming days — so if the temperature in your neighbourhood has typically been hovering around 5 C, it could plummet to a shocking –25 C."For many places this will be the coldest weekend of the season so far," said CBC climate specialist Dar