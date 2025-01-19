Bitterly cold wind chills grip Iowa

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Canada Style
I'm a colorectal cancer survivor and advocate. Here are 5 things you should and shouldn't do
Barry Stein had ignored symptoms that started appearing in 1995, until he was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.
- The Canadian Press
Eggs in B.C., Ont., Man., recalled over salmonella concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to a possible salmonella contamination of certain brands of eggs in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and other possible provinces and territories.
- CNN
Mental health at the forefront of golf’s mind following the tragic death of a player
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas price expert: If Canada, U.S. go toe-to-toe on tariffs, consumers will 'pay dearly'
The average nationwide price of regular fuel was up 3.2 cents per litre between Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, according to data from Kalibrate.
- CNN
Giant ‘Darth Vader’ sea bug discovered off the coast of Vietnam
Researchers newly identified a “supergiant” sea bug species off the coast of south-central Vietnam, but scientists worry about its vulnerability to overfishing.
- The Canadian Press
Hundreds of dead sea turtles are washing ashore on India's coast
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Over 400 endangered sea turtles have washed ashore on India's east coast near the city of Chennai in the last two weeks in an event not witnessed in over two decades.
- The Weather Network - Video
B.C. facing the coldest air mass of the season, thanks to polar vortex
As polar air pushes across the Prairies, some cold air is nudging into British Columbia, bringing frigid temperatures for the province. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- CBC
Parts of Canada will be bitterly cold this weekend — but don't call it a polar vortex
A rush of Arctic air will plunge parts of North America into bitter cold this weekend, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures to parts of Canada.Meteorologists say temperatures could plunge by as much as 30 C in parts of the country over the coming days — so if the temperature in your neighbourhood has typically been hovering around 5 C, it could plummet to a shocking –25 C."For many places this will be the coldest weekend of the season so far," said CBC climate specialist Dar
- Digital Spy
Linda Nolan’s sister confirms cause of death wasn’t cancer
Linda Nolan's sister Maureen has confirmed that the singer's death wasn't due to cancer.
- CNN
Scientists say they found oxygen where it shouldn’t be. Now, the hunt is on for more answers
A project is underway to investigate the production of “dark” oxygen further. Understanding the phenomenon better could help space scientists find life beyond Earth
- Deadline
L.A. Wildfires: Firefighters Extend Containment Amid Calmer Weather; Additional Evacuation Orders Lifted; LA Mayor Appoints Rebuilding Czar – Update
UPDATED with latest: More evacuation orders were lifted today as containment of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire has risen overnight due to firefighting efforts working in tandem with breaks in weather, including better humidity levels and lower winds. Containment of the Eaton blaze grew to 73%, up overnight from 65%, with helicopters providing water-dropping …
- USA TODAY
NASA satellite captures rare sight of 'sea smoke' at Antarctica's Pine Island glacier
A satellite hundreds of miles above Earth captured rare images of an atmospheric phenomenon that makes Antarctica glaciers appear to be smoking.
- USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs vs Texans weather updates: Kansas City will be cold for playoff game Saturday
The Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round playoff game won't be quite as cold as Kansas City's playoff opener last year, but it will be below freezing.
- CBC
Edmonton police lay murder charge after inmate killed inside remand centre
Edmonton police have charged an Edmonton Remand Centre inmate with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate last month.Kai Keller, 32, is charged in the Dec. 18 death of Nathaniel Burchat, 26, police said in a news release Friday.Burchat was injured in an altercation between two inmates, police said. He died in hospital the same day. An autopsy determined he died from a blunt-force head injury and that the manner of death was homicide.Police completed an investigation and charged Kell
- BBC
Water back for most but thousands still without
Businesses have been forced to shut and events cancelled as disruption enters a third day.
- The Atlantic
L.A. Isn’t Ready for What’s Next
Sooner or later, a winter storm will hit, and deadly mudslides and debris flows will likely follow.
- Hello!
Princess Kate is in 'remission' - how is this different from 'cancer-free'?
Princess Kate revealed this week that she is in remission, following the news she was cancer-free in September. Doctors explain the difference
- CBC
Woman dies following encounter with RCMP, Manitoba police watchdog investigating
A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u
- CBC
Baby dead after Scarborough house fire, man in custody, Toronto police say
An eight-month old baby has died in hospital after a Scarborough house fire on Saturday, Toronto police say.Three other people were found injured in the home as well, according to Duty Insp. Saleem Husain. The three people are a four-year-old child, a woman in her 70s and a 38-year-old man.Husain said the 38-year-old man suffered self-inflicted critical injuries and is in custody in hospital, while the four-year-old boy suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation. The woman in her 70s has inju
- The Weather Network
Significant winter storm aiming for Atlantic Canada, eastern Quebec
Prepare for deteriorating road conditions Sunday night into Monday