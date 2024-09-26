'It's bittersweet': A's fans head to Oakland Coliseum for final home game
A's fans arrived early to the Coliseum for the final Oakland A's home game. Mike TeSelle reports.
Shohei Ohtani made baseball history last week when he became the first player to ever hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. And for one fan in Miami, it meant potentially a massive pay day to part with the historic baseball. Well, that fan…
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
The convoluted way college athletes are paid for the use of their name, image and likeness and a dispute between player and coaches over money appears to have cost an undefeated team its quarterback three games into the season.
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez was cut from the team on Tuesday. He needed just four more plate appearances for a $200,000 bonus.
For six years, most every Dolphins’ personnel choice at quarterback has involved a bad decision or bad luck.
The rookie card was one of four Tom Brady cards sold at the auction on Tuesday night.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun provided some updates regarding the Jeremy Swayman negotiations.
Jason and Kylie Kelce share daughters Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 19 months
Two new Edmonton Oilers forwards find themselves with a lucky opportunity.
MLB's playoff race is going down to the final weekend of the 2024 season.
When it comes to making important decisions, few leagues are worse at it than Major League Baseball. That proved especially true this week. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets went into Tuesday's series at Truist Park with just two games separating the clubs in the NL…
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates the team’s quarterback situation and injuries heading into Titans game.
Analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several NFL backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 4.
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not be putting up big numbers but he lavished praise on his teammates in the latest New Heights podcast.
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies six players who you should trade for (or away) heading into Week 4.
Christian McCaffrey's injury has kept him out of action for several weeks. Here are the latest McCaffrey updates:
Be wary of these six players who could disappoint in Week 4 of the fantasy football season.