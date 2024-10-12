Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Undefeated stars clash in long-awaited undisputed title fight

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will finally share a ring tonight, as they meet in an undisputed title fight in Saudi Arabia.

The unbeaten light-heavyweights have orbited one another for some time, and they were due to clash in Riyadh in June, but Beterbiev sustained a knee injury that delayed the bout.

It has now arrived, however, with Beterbiev carrying the WBC, WBO and IBF belts into the Kingdom Arena, while 33-year-old Bivol reigns as WBA Super champion. Both boxers are pound-for-pound stars in the sport, with Beterbiev at No 6 in the Indy Sport rankings and Bivol at No 5.

Beterbiev, even at 39, is one of the most devastating punchers in all of boxing, having compiled a 20-0 record with 20 knockouts. Bivol, meanwhile, has gone 23-0 with 12 KOs as a slick mover, a fluid technician, and a volume puncher.

The contrast in styles should make for an intriguing match-up, and the fight caps off an impressive card: Chris Eubank Jr is in action before the main event, while heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet in a rematch of one of the fights of the year: their bloody bout for the British title, which ended as a draw in March.

Follow live updates and results from Bivol vs Beterbiev and a stacked undercard, below:

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev clash in undisputed title fight in Saudi Arabia

Bivol holds WBA light-heavyweight belt; Beterbiev is WBC, WBO and IBF champion

Both men are unbeaten and occupy spots on the Indy Sport pound-for-pound list

Beterbiev’s record stands at stunning 20-0 with 20 KOs, while Bivol is 23-0 (12 KOs)

Undercard features Chris Eubank Jr and Wardley vs Clarke 2

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron draw after tumbling over top rope in bizarre scene

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke drew in March, in a fight of the year contender

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

19:07 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Chapman continues to press forward, with Nicolson still content to counter. Another rear uppercut lands for the champion.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

19:04 , Alex Pattle

Round four

Will I ever get through one of these events without writing, “These two-minute rounds really fly by”? No.

Into the fourth round of 10. Nicolson with a counter left hook, but Chapman gets through with a right hook.

Nicolson taxes Chapman on a couple of over-eager entries by the Briton.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

19:01 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Southpaw Nicolson finally sits down on a shot, and that gets a reaction out of Chapman.

Oh! Well-timed counter from Nicolson. This is better from the Aussie.

A rear uppercut catches out Chapman now. And a hook. Nicolson has found her rhythm.

Chapman with a decent right hand, though, leaping in.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

18:58 , Alex Pattle

Rounds one and two

A bit of an aggressive start from Chapman, who is pressing forward and keeping Nicolson thinking.

The featherweights briefly grapple, with Chapman landing a decent right hand before that clinch and one after.

There’s a bit of the Whittaker fight in this bout: Nicolson, the favoured fighter, isn’t off to the sharpest start.

Ben Whittaker injured after crashing over top rope in bizarre end to fight

18:55 , Alex Pattle

Ben Whittaker injured after crashing over top rope in bizarre end to fight

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

18:47 , Alex Pattle

Anyway, the undercard continues!

Skye Nicolson defends the WBC women’s featherweight title against Raven Chapman.

Both fighters are unbeaten. Chapman represents Britain, Nicolson fights out of Australia.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:36 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker is now on his stool in the corner, being asked if he wants to continue.

His leg is getting checked. He seems to be in some discomfort. Is it the leg, or a nerve issue from his back?

Some observers will feel like Whittaker is looking for a way out, but either way, the fight is going to the scorecards!

This could be very close. It was trending in Cameron’s direction, but did he do enough across those five rounds to get the win...?

Whittaker won’t be in the ring for the reading of the scorecards; he’s been taken away in a wheelchair!

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron fight to split draw (technical decision; 58-57, 57-58, 58-58).

How is that a draw? Where was the 10-8 round???

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:33 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Approaching the midway point of this 10-round fight.

Cameron is talking some trash to Whittaker when they’re clinching, it seems.

Whittaker is taken to the corner by the referee, after Cameron’s team complain about a low blow. The ref warns Whittaker that he’ll be deducted a point if he does it again.

Cameron is landing almost at will now, and... what’s this?!?! As the bell sounds, the fighters tumble over the top rope and onto the ring apron! I’ve never seen that before, except in WWE!

Cameron eventually stands, but Whittaker is still down!

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:29 , Alex Pattle

Round four

The light-heavyweights trade jabs, before Cameron throws a one-two upstairs then a left hook to the body.

There’s some phone-booth fighting, with each man leaning on the other and unfurling body shots.

Lovely combination from Cameron now, mixing up targets – head and body. Cameron tries to fire back with a right hook, but he’s totally off-balance.

Don’t get me wrong, Whittaker is still boxing well, but he’s absorbed the most damage we’ve seen in his pro career so far. He’s tagged by two hooks upstairs, only partially blocking them.

“If you are what you say you are, a superstar...” The lyrics of “Superstar” by Lupe Fiasco ring around the arena. Are you listening, Ben?

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:24 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Whittaker is starting to land with increasing frequency, and power, now. His right cross especially is getting through.

Those marks around Cameron’s eyes are worsening slightly, particularly on the left side.

But the underdog is still doing decent work here and there, using his experience and weight to get the most out of the clinches.

Two right hands from Cameron now! A hook and a straight. But Whittaker stays calm and comes back, forcing Cameron to the ropes and letting his hands go.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:20 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Cameron with some decent hooks at close range, as Whittaker struggles to clinch cleanly.

Nice counter cross by Whittaker, though. Great timing on that.

He’s also happy to flick gentle jabs at his opponent’s guard, perhaps lulling Cameron into a false sense of security.

Solid uppercut by Cameron! Now a right straight! Whittaker fires back with a rapid flurry to the body.

Good head movement by Whittaker and a little bit of showboating at last. Already, however, Cameron is offering Whittaker more of a test than most of the “Surgeon”’s opponents.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:16 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Olympic silver medalist Whittaker is 8-0 (5 KOs) as a pro, while Cameron is 23-6 (10 KOs).

Whittaker is known for his precise striking and his showboating. Already some of the former, none of the latter yet...

Whittaker is flicking out his orthodox jab, but he’s also waiting for Cameron to let his hands go, eyeing some counters.

The Britons tie up here and there. Cameron, after one clinch, catches Whittaker on the end of a jab.

Cameron – also standing orthodox, by the way – already looks marked up around his eyes, though. Some reddening, it looks like.

Whittaker with some longer combinations later in the round, more aggression now.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Undercard begins!

18:05 , Alex Pattle

So, Mohammed Alakel beat Jesus Gonzalez via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Next up, Britain’s Ben Whittaker against compatriot Liam Cameron at light-heavyweight!

The ring walks are upon us.

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Undercard begins!

17:30 , Alex Pattle

The first fight of the night, a lightweight bout between Mohammaed Alakel and Jesus Gonzalez, is scheduled to begin any moment now.

Our undercard coverage will start after that contest, when viral British star Ben Whittaker takes to the ring to box Liam Cameron!

Stay tuned...

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Frazer Clarke went through hell with Fabio Wardley – now he’s going back

17:00 , Alex Pattle

Another interview from this summer: Indy Sport spoke to Frazer Clarke about his rematch with Fabio Wardley on tonight’s undercard.

The pair’s first bout, at the O2 Arena in March, was a fight of the year contender – a bloody, draining, cinematic clash.

It ended as a draw, with Wardley retaining the British heavyweight title, and the unbeaten warriors meet again this evening.

Interview:

Frazer Clarke went through hell with Fabio Wardley – now he’s going back

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Eubank Jr and Conor Benn separated by security as run-in gets physical

16:40 , Alex Pattle

In other Eubank Jr news...

He and Conor Benn were separated by security during a run-in at a hotel on Thursday.

Eubank Jr will fight Kamil Szeremeta tonight, but Benn, whom Eubank Jr was due to face in 2022, drew his fellow Briton’s attention in Riyadh on Thursday.

Footage released on Friday showed Eubank Jr and Benn trading words at the main fighter hotel, with Benn shoving his rival and launching numerous expletives at him. Security kept the pair separated throughout.

“I’ll see you tomorrow, after the fight,” Benn said. “I’ll f***ing give it to you. Yeah, of course, mate. You’re f***ing lucky you’re fighting tomorrow.”

Benn then shoved Eubank Jr, who remained calm during the altercation. “I’ll f*** you up,” Benn continued. “Watch what happens, dead boy walking.”

Full story:

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn separated by security during hotel run-in

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Chris Eubank Jr interview ahead of undercard fight

16:20 , Alex Pattle

Chris Eubank Jr’s life changed irreversibly in 2021, when his younger brother Sebastian died. That tragedy, jarringly set against the tranquil backdrop of a beach in Dubai, was far from the first in the Eubank fighting family. It not only left Chris Jr without a brother, but his legendary father with one son fewer, and Raheem – just one month old at the time – without a dad.

At least, at first. In the fallout of the 29-year-old Sebastian’s passing, Eubank Jr recognised a rare responsibility. “I took the role, I guess, of a father figure for Raheem,” he tells The Independent, sinking into a sofa in the corner of a boxing gym in his hometown of Brighton. “It opens your eyes to certain things. You experience certain emotions when you’re around kids that... I haven’t really had as part of my life, ever.

“He’s like my son,” Eubank Jr adds, before swiftly amending his statement. “He is my son.” It is uncannily similar to what Chris Sr said about his nephew Harlem last year, when Sr’s brother Simon died. Eubank Jr continues: “It’s a special feeling being around him, and it makes me think about having my own kid, giving him a brother, raising them together. It’s enjoying that new side of life.”

Full interview with Eubank Jr, conducted by Indy Sport at the end of this summer:

Chris Eubank Jr on his brother’s death: ‘I became a father figure to Raheem’

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Steve Bunce on Chris Eubank Jr’s latest move

16:00 , Alex Pattle

Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce is on hand to preview Chris Eubank Jr’s fight on tonight’s undercard...

“Chris Eubank Jr has had a lot of time to think about where he is going and where he has been in the boxing business.

“Tonight, here in Riyadh, Eubank Jr will have his 37th fight when he meets Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta. It is all part of a much bigger plan, having accepted a unique responsibility outside the ring following the sudden death of his brother Sebastian.

“In recent weeks, the boxer has had a spectacular and very public row with his former promoters and has talked boldly of a series of fights to end his career.

“He is older, wiser and far from finished.”

Full article:

Chris Eubank Jr is not done yet and key change can land the fight everybody wants

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s next bold move to revolutionise boxing

15:30 , Alex Pattle

The Saudis have made the biggest fights available on numerous channels, and now they are lowering pay-per-view prices. But do these new prices come at a different kind of cost?

Comment piece:

Saudi Arabia’s next bold move to revolutionise boxing

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Tonight, boxing offers up the perfect fight

15:00 , Alex Pattle

Every now and then in boxing, you get a perfect fight. They’re hard to find, and harder to get signed, but they do exist. Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol is one such fight.

For all the warranted criticism of Saudi Arabia’s entry into boxing, amid concerns over sportswashing, the realm’s new rulers have undoubtedly delivered match-ups that previously eluded fans. Among those match-ups, of course, one is likelier to find these perfect fights.

In May, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk squared off in one of them: the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 25 years, a meeting of unbeaten, generational talents. But even then, a “perfect” fight is usually just that on paper, and not necessarily in the ring. Fury and Usyk, however, delivered a modern classic, and they may yet do the same in their rematch on 21 December.

Overshadowed by that pair of heavyweight blockbusters in Riyadh, sitting between them chronologically and taking place in the same city, is Saturday’s main event: Beterbiev vs Bivol.

Main-event preview:

This weekend, boxing offers up the perfect fight

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Betting tips

14:30 , Alex Pattle

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev prediction & betting tips: Bivol has golden touch

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Who is fighting on the undercard?

14:00 , Alex Pattle

Full card (subject to late changes; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (for Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles, and Bivol’s WBA title)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta (middleweight)

Fabio Wardley (C) vs Frazer Clarke 2 (British heavyweight title)

Jai Opetaia (C) vs Jack Massey (IBF cruiserweight title)

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron (light-heavyweight)

Skye Nicolson (C) vs Raven Chapman (WBC women’s featherweight title)

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez (lightweight)

Who is fighting on the Bivol vs Beterbiev undercard?

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Pound-for-pound rankings

13:42 , Alex Pattle

See where Bivol and Beterbiev sit in our pound-for-pound top 10, and why:

Who’s really the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world?

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: What time does fight start?

13:30 , Alex Pattle

The first fight is due to begin at 5.30pm BST (9.30am PT, 11.30am CT, 12.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET).

What time does Bivol vs Beterbiev start in UK and US?

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: How to watch fight tonight

13:00 , Alex Pattle

The fight will air live on DAZN worldwide, including the UK but excluding the US and Canada (where the event will stream live on ESPN+). The DAZN pay-per-view is priced at £19.99, and you can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

• New subscribers who buy the DAZN pay-per-view and sign up to a Monthly Flex Offer will receive a seven-day free trial.

• DAZN is offering 25 per cent off its Season Pro Upfront plan (Standard Tier for £199.99; Ultimate Tier for £159.99).

• DAZN is offering 50 per cent off the first three months of its Instalment plan (Standard Tier is £7.99 for three months then £15.99 per month; Ultimate Tier is £9.50 for three months then £18.99 per month).

• DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

In the UK, Beterbiev vs Bivol will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95, and on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99. The TNT pay-per-view can be watched on discovery+, EE TV and Prime Video.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How to watch Bivol vs Beterbiev online and on TV

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE

12:30 , Alex Pattle

Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol ahead of their rescheduled bout (Getty Images)

Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE

12:00 , Alex Pattle

