The bizarre moment that denied Naoya Inoue a statement win over TJ Doheny

Naoya Inoue had started patiently against TJ Doheny. At first, the undisputed super-bantamweight champion was content to parry jabs and press forward gently. But as Tuesday’s main event in Tokyo progressed, the “Monster” began to sharpen his claws. And just as Inoue was starting to slash at Doheny, the Irish veteran was perhaps saved by an injury – ill-timed for the fans in the Ariake Arena, superbly-timed for the fading challenger.

“F***!” yelled the 37-year-old Doheny, clutching his hip or lower back – it was difficult to ascertain the specific spot that was afflicted, given the size of those gloves. His stray shout landed somewhere in the quiet, respectful crowd. He proceeded to limp over to Inoue, apologising for the abrupt end to the fight, which denied the four-weight world champion a statement win.

After Inoue’s patient start, he had begun to attack the body of his southpaw opponent, with a stubborn Doheny trying to throw back but looking increasingly tired, his mouth agape as his breathing became more laboured. Inoue was becoming more versatile in his offence, as well, and gradually more varied in his targeting. So often, that is the way: batter the body and the head will make itself available.

And it was just as Inoue started to resemble his usual self – boxing’s arguable pound-for-pound No 1, a two-division undisputed king – that Doheny’s body finally gave out. His hip, or back, did so in round seven, before Inoue was able to see if the challenger’s chin would.

With that, Inoue retained the undisputed super-bantamweight titles in much simpler fashion than he did last time out; in May, the 31-year-old was forced to recover from a shock knockdown in round one, ultimately dropping Luis Nery three times en route to victory.

Naoya Inoue (left) in action against TJ Doheny in Tokyo (AP)

On Tuesday, there were no knockdowns, and there was no vicious victory. Inoue was hoping to build to a signature stoppage, and there was in fact a stoppage, but not the one he was eyeing. Even so, the Japanese superstar kept his belts and stayed unbeaten, moving to 28-0 with 25 knockouts.

Inoue suggested in the ring, after the result had been declared, that the win came due to “an accumulation of damage that I did to him”. It is possible, in fairness, that Doheny’s injury was inflicted by Inoue’s punishment to the Irishman’s body.

“Tonight, I really wanted to go through the fight one round at a time,” Inoue added. “I wanted to slow down, hand my opponent damage. This fight didn’t end in the way we expected, but if you’re going to have a career like this, [maybe this can be useful].

“I am still improving. I want to acknowledge how TJ Doheny brought the fight tonight, and I want to celebrate his career.”

Doheny clutches his hip or lower back after his fight with Inoue is waved off (AFP via Getty Images)

Inoue remained the undisputed super-bantamweight champion (AP)

Next, his promoter Bob Arum said Inoue would return to Japan at the end of the year, before travelling to Las Vegas for his own “celebration” in the US.

Inoue’s frightening abilities have always exceeded his star power internationally, but not at home. And recently, even his overseas reach has extended. It will continue to do so, if Inoue touches down in Vegas in 2025.