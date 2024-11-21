The bizarre story of a fake carer - and what it says about the UK's care industry

She seemed perfect, at first. Her CV brimmed with all kinds of qualifications. And she had years of experience caring for vulnerable people.

As Sarah Whitaker sat at her kitchen table and looked through the paperwork the care agency had sent her, she knew that Tracy was the one she could trust to look after David, her 89-year-old dad.

Retired businessman David Seal suffered a stroke in the summer and needed more and more support at home.

He was taking a daily cocktail of strong prescription medicines and also needed help emptying his catheter bag because going to the toilet had become difficult recently.

"We need somebody experienced in stroke management and catheter care," said Sarah. "But we also needed somebody who could drive my dad to the town and back. And somebody who was a very good cook.

"My dad chose Tracy and she arrived the next day."

Tracy came by train and, on the journey to David's home, revealed that she could not drive because there was a problem with her licence.

Sarah saw this as a red flag. But that wasn't all she was worried about.

"We had to teach her how to open and close the catheter because she had never seen one before. And that was a surprise given her experience."

It got worse. Tracy couldn't cook and once served David deep-fried Brussels sprouts for lunch. Sarah was increasingly concerned about the carer's medicine management skills too.

"She was giving dad pills here there and everywhere. And that's a problem because if you give my dad a pill, he'll swallow it. Whatever it is."

This was far removed from the carer she had read so much about.

Sarah was introduced to Tracy through an introductory care agency, Hampshire-based Access Care. When Sarah got in touch about her concerns, the agency said they were confused too.

They had never had any complaints about Tracy. She was the model carer.

And then one sunny day in early September, as David was being pushed around the village in his wheelchair by his grandchildren, one of them pulled out a mobile phone to capture the happy scene.

"As soon as Tracy saw the camera she stepped out of view as quick as a flash," said Sarah. "And later my daughter said that it seemed odd that she didn't want to be on camera."

Sarah rang the care agency again, who supplied her with a copy of Tracy's driving licence. She looked at the video again.

"The image we had from the walk and the person in the driving licence photo were two different people."

The next morning, Tracy - or whoever she was - packed her bags and left.

Sarah was horrified. She was left wondering who had been in her father's house for nearly three weeks. It started to fit into place; the shoddy catheter care, the bad cooking and the poor handling of medicines.

She contacted the care agency again, who promptly contacted Tracy, who was adamant that she had been in the house caring for David.

Access Care contacted Hampshire Police. But the response was not what they expected.

A police constable replied on 4 November with disappointing news. They explained that officers had "limited lines of enquiry" and that because Tracy had denied the allegation, they would need an "independent witness" to confirm the allegation.

They seemed to be saying that they would not investigate, adding that it would be deemed "not in the public interest" to send a police officer to interview Tracy in person at her home, despite having her address.

The police were clearly not interested and showed no signs of investigating. So as part of our investigation into this story, we tracked down Tracy to an address and decided to pay her a visit. To get her side of the story.

I arrived at a large housing estate and saw Tracy backing her car into the drive at the back. I approached her and said I wanted to speak to her about her work as a carer in David's home.

At first, she said that she had worked very hard to provide the best care but that the family were not happy. She was very clear that she had lived in the home for nearly three weeks. No question about it.

But when I confronted Tracy with the photo evidence from the sunny village walk, her tone changed. She took in deep breath and sighed.

"I don't know how to explain this," she said slowly. "It's so bad. Very bad. I'm sorry."

Tracy explained to me that she had asked a friend to do the care job in her place, admitting that her friend was not a trained carer. She said nobody had forced her to do it and she had never done anything like this in the past.

She said she thought she could get away with it because the care agency never checked up on her.

"They [the agency] never met me face to face. They have to do more checks to know who is going in the house."

I show Sarah the video of Tracy and her astonishing admission. "She was knowingly complicit and sent an untrained carer - a complete stranger - into the house of a vulnerable elderly man who is very ill. The nerve of the woman!"

Sarah did some research and reached out to the care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC). But to her surprise, they said they could not help.

They don't regulate introductory care agencies like the one Sarah used to hire Tracy.

"I thought it was absolutely incredible that the CQC were not involved and I was very surprised to discover that agencies like this send carers all over the the place but aren't regulated in any way."

One of the reasons why the deception was picked up on so quickly is that Sarah lives next door to her dad. And so, we got around to talk to David and I asked him how he felt about having a stranger looking after him.

"I feel very cross about it. I feel fooled and misled," he said. But David is also clear about another point: regulation. Or lack of it.

"There's no point in being responsible for the care industry if you're only dealing with people who are registered with you. It is quite pointless."

A spokesperson for the Care Quality Commission told Sky News: "We appreciate the distress this incident has caused both Mr Seal and Mrs Whitaker, however as neither introductory agencies or self-employed carers are covered by CQC's remit we are unable to take action in this case.

"These matters should be reported in the first instance to the local authority safeguarding team who have the remit to investigate the issue and take necessary action.

"Any questions regarding the legal framework for how health and social care is regulated in England is a matter for the government."

The care sector is big business. Home care services are worth over £12bn per year and rising, according to healthcare analysts LaingBuisson.

The government has written to Chief Executives of adult social care services telling them of their so-called 'home first' approach to healthcare, which supports people to live independently at home rather than being cared for in hospital. Just like the kind of care David was receiving.

And as winter comes and pressure increases on the NHS, these kinds of services are relied on more than ever.

"If you can't guarantee that the person you're expecting is the person you get then I think the system is very flawed," Sarah tells me.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told Sky News: "Our sympathies are with David's family and friends in this deeply concerning case.

"This government inherited a social care system in crisis. We are committed to building a National Care Service - underpinned by national standards and delivered locally - to improve the consistency of care and ensure everyone can live an independent and dignified life."

"A healthy NHS and social care system requires strong regulation to ensure patient and user safety and that's why we are reforming the Care Quality Commission to make sure it is fit for purpose."

Access Care CEO Tiggy Bradshaw also told Sky News: "We were shocked to hear of this terrible deception and are deeply sorry for what Mr Seal and his family have experienced.

"When we heard of these alarming allegations, we contacted Action Fraud and the police and commenced an urgent safeguarding review. We have been in close touch with the family throughout and will continue to collaborate with the police.

"We have strict protocols in place however these extremely unusual circumstances have given us cause for reflection.

"We are in the process of developing further security checks and procedures for families in receipt of care at home."

Several days after approaching Hampshire Police for comment, a spokesperson told us they were looking into the case, adding: "Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries and the incident is still under investigation to determine whether any crimes have been committed."

Sarah meanwhile says she has been left deeply concerned by the incident.

"We knew nothing about this person who was in my dad's home. For all I know she could have been an axe murderer," she told Sky News.

"The fact that the carer was able to get away with it for as long as she did put the entire system in doubt.

"If the system can be played this easily, then the system needs to change."